Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
ualr.edu
Navy Veteran Plans to Give Back to Fellow Veterans Through Career in Social Work
A UA Little Rock student and U.S. Navy veteran is planning to help fellow veterans through a career in social work after Arkansas social workers helped her through one of the darkest times in her life. “I’m just grateful for a new start,” said Jameice Flowers, a senior social work...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock researcher uncovers history of American Indian nurses in World War 1
One University of Arkansas at Little Rock researcher has made it her mission to uncover the history of American Indian women who served as Army nurses during World War I. Dr. Daniel Littlefield, director of Sequoyah National Research Center, and Erin Fehr, assistant director and archivist, partnered with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission to create a website commemorating the approximately 12,000 American Indians who served in the military during World War I.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Host Piano Ensemble Concert Nov. 15
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Literary and Performing Arts will host a concert by the UA Little Rock Piano Ensemble and the UA Little Rock Extended Education Advanced Piano Ensemble on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The concert, which is free and open to the public, will take...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Accepting Applications, Donations for Helping Hands Drive
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Staff Senate is accepting donations for UA Little Rock families in need of a free holiday meal basket. The Staff Senate’s Helping Hands project provides holiday meal baskets for UA Little Rock employees and students who would otherwise not be able to provide a traditional holiday dinner for their families.
This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
KTLO
Lyon College, UAMS to collaborate on Little Rock dental school
Lyon College and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced on Monday a partnership for the planned dental school in Little Rock.According to the Arkansas Democratic Gazette, under the agreement, Lyon College and UAMS said the schools will “identify opportunities for joint teaching, research, graduate education and professional development.”
thv11.com
The best BBQ in Central Arkansas | Eat It Up
In this episode, Skot Covert and friends travel to the best BBQ places we could find in Arkansas. Stops include Knight Fire and McClard's.
Frank Scott Jr. wins reelection for Little Rock mayor, Landers concedes
Little Rock voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide whose vision the city will follow into the future.
tigernewspaper.net
Meet the Mayoral Candidates: Greg Henderson, Steve Landers, and Frank Scott
*Greg Henderson visited campus for an interview. Steve Landers responded to questions via email. A staff person on Frank Scott’s campaign responded to questions via email. As we honor the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Central integration crisis, what lessons you have learned from that event and how you plan on creating a more equitable educational system in the city of Little Rock?
blueandgoldnlr.com
North Little Rock Goes Over the Rainbow with New Play
The North Little Rock Theatre Arts department will present a musical based on the iconic film and novel “The Wizard of Oz” at North Little Rock High School in the North Little Rock auditorium, on Nov. 9 – 12. The auditions were held the second week of...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during an October debate. The Republican governor-elect named her transition team on Thursday. (John Sykes/Arkansas Advocate) The post Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Little Rock mayoral candidates push through final days of campaigning
Four candidates are running for Little Rock mayor. On the final day of early voting, they each pitched their vision for the capitol city's future.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Republican candidates win big in Arkansas races, first female governor elected; Stuttgart elects new city council member
Approximately half the registered voters in the state of Arkansas participated in mid-term elections, turning out at the polls yesterday, or by voting early or absentee. Arkansas County’s voter turn-out was slightly more than 51%. In unofficial election results from Arkansas County Clerk Melissa Wood’s office, Larry Cox narrowly...
How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ordered to testify in court
In an order filed Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been ordered to testify in court.
talkbusiness.net
Embattled Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. wins re-election
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., whose administration endured intense scrutiny this election year for a lack of transparency, questionable contracts, a derailed music festival, and rising crime, won comfortably in his re-election bid for a second four-year term. In unofficial results, Scott won 20,961 votes to second-place finisher Steve...
KATV
Police Identify victim in 33rd and MLK homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police have identified the victim of the homicide that happened at 33rd and MLK. Police identified 36-year-old Derrick Mack of Little Rock as the victim. Police originally responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow in the forecast is not something unheard of in November, however it has been a few years since that has been seen in central Arkansas. There will be two chances for snowflakes to fly in the natural state. The first will be late Friday night into Saturday morning, however, this chance looks to be mainly in northwestern Arkansas as well as the higher elevation areas.
UAMS studies: One-third of vaccinated in Arkansas received COVID-19 shots despite doubts
New data shows Arkansas residents are getting their COVID-19 shots despite doubts.
