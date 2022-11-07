money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source) This is good news but perhaps could be even better since inflation is currently 12.8% in Washington state at time of publishing. (source)

