Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Jury selected in the Dimionne Walker trial

A jury has finally been selected for the trial of one of the suspects accused in the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Six women and eight men will decide the fate of Dimione Walker, charged with first degree murder for his role in the Taboo Nightclub shooting back in April.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Jury selection continues in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting trial

Jury selection is still underway in the murder trial of Dimione Walker, one of the men suspected of carrying out the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids history. That shooting happened at the Taboo Nightclub back in April. Three people were killed, and nine injured that night. With it being...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

U.S. Marshals arrest two people tied to January shooting

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested two women, Pierra Baugh, 33 and Qiuinyana Jones, 23, in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Baugh was wanted in Linn County on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident

A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls names new police chief

Cedar Falls — The city of Cedar Falls named Mark Howard the new Cedar Falls Police Chief during a City Council meeting November 7. Howard had been serving as Acting Police Chief since March, following the appointment of former Chief Craig Berte as Public Safety Director. Mayor Rob Green,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kchanews.com

Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids

A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV broken into, damage left behind

IOWA CITY, Iowa — CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV, a free, mobile clothing nonprofit in Iowa City was broken into and damaged. The RV is a part of Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN). CCAN's director, Mandi Remington, went to the RV Thursday morning to drop off items and found it had...
IOWA CITY, IA

