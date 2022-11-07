Call of Duty League’s first Modern Warfare 2 ruleset limits the game to 6 maps, 3 modes, and a fraction of weapons

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
IGN
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
JGOD Reveals 'Most Overpowered' Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
dotesports.com
What are Battle Token tier skips in MW2 and Warzone 2 and how are they earned?
Warzone 2 is close at hand, and players have been gearing up. Fans of Call of Duty have been practicing on Modern Warfare 2, and they’re ready to shield up and take first place. With a new title, comes new features. The newest installment in the CoD franchise, Modern...
Modern Warfare 2 players beg Infinity Ward to nerf controversial feature
To use aim assist or to not use aim assist, that is the question. For many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players, using this option has basically been a given since launch, as it's so dang good at doing what it says on the tin. The feature is meant...
Enjoy Call of Duty: Warzone's best map now before Activision deletes it
The old Warzone will be around when the sequel launches, but in a much lesser form.
dotesports.com
Riot Games to take over League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia from next year
After giving Garena the rights to publish League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics for so long, it seems Riot Games is gearing up to take the helm and publish the games themselves starting January 2023. Riot released a blog post on their website talking about the transition from Garena to...
dotesports.com
Halo Infinite’s new competitive map set removes 2 notorious pain points from the rotation
Halo Infinite’s Winter Update launched today, and with it came some big changes to the map and mode combinations available in the title’s Ranked playlist. As confirmed by HCS coordinator Richie Heinz, these changes to Ranked will also apply to the Halo Championship Series, giving us our first glimpse into the tournament map rotation for next year.
Determined dwarf spends five hours soloing WoW raid boss that shouldn't be soloable
Five hours and many auto-attacks later.
dotesports.com
The CEO of a now-crumbling crypto exchange reportedly secured millions of dollars of investment in a Zoom call—all while playing League of Legends
For many people, League of Legends is one of the hardest video games to learn and master since it features over 150 champions, countless items, and mechanics that need to be constantly monitored throughout a match. It would probably be hard to hold a conversation with someone while playing the...
dotesports.com
Best Scump Modern Warfare 2 loadouts and classes
One of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time, if not the greatest of all time, Scump is going along for one last ride in the Call of Duty League for the 2023 season. He will look to go out on top alongside the brand and team he helped build in OpTic in Modern Warfare 2, and the potential G.O.A.T. looks as good as he’s always been.
dotesports.com
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
dotesports.com
Increase speed or raise ring capacity? Here’s which one to choose in Sonic Frontiers
Unlike many previous titles in the long-running Sega franchise, Sonic Frontiers allows players to upgrade some of Sonic’s base stats. Upgradable attributes include strength, defense, speed, and ring capacity, while specific speed-based abilities are unlocked through a different skill tree. While strength and defense are upgraded through finding Seeds...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Global Series player shows off the ultimate hiding spot on World’s Edge
Ratting is an essential part of Apex Legends. Sometimes, a fight doesn’t go your way, and the smartest play is just to cut your losses and go hide somewhere. It might not be the most fun or interesting strategy to go with, but in ranked or competitive play, ratting can earn you and your team valuable points just by virtue of letting other teams fight things out and eliminate each other while you get a better placement.
dotesports.com
Potential rising: Riot replaces LCS Academy and Proving Grounds with new NA Challengers League for 2023
For many years, the North American League of Legends scene has stuck with the same path for aspiring pro players to take from getting discovered in solo queue and trying out for amateur teams, all the way to finally making their debut for a major esports organization—which has, historically, been a rare occasion until recent years.
Digital Trends
The best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Every gun ranked
Your performance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a lot to do with the weapon you come equipped with. Sure, a skilled player can excel with most weapons in the game, but having the best firearm for any given situation will lead you to more victories — regardless of your playstyle. At launch, Modern Warfare II has 41 primary weapons (excluding the Riot Shield) across seven categories, each with different stats, strengths, and weaknesses.
dotesports.com
Current 10 best Apex Legends players (2022)
As with any competitive title, Apex Legends encourages its players to strive to be the best. Whether that’s the best among their friends, achieving the top spot on the Apex Predator list, or achieving glory on the international stage in the Apex Legends Global Series, Apex is a game for people who like to win and strive for winning.
dotesports.com
DrLupo comes up against new CoD feature in DMZ first-look and gets hilariously destroyed
As we race towards the future, people are convinced that artificial intelligence will reign supreme over human intelligence someday, and in turn, make them more skilled at everything. But as we saw in Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo’s YouTube stream, it’s already happening here and now. The 35-year-old...
dotesports.com
How to find your Activision ID for your My Warzone Legacy stats video
Call of Duty: Warzone gamers are preparing for the imminent launch of the battle royale title’s sequel by reliving the glory days of the original. Activision made it possible today for players to look up some of their Warzone stats in a “My Warzone Legacy” video. To gain access to your My Warzone Legacy stats video, you just need to visit the My Warzone Legacy website and enter your Activision ID.
dotesports.com
Can you replay boss fights in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic has returned once again with the newest installment in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers. The lightning-fast hedgehog has countless foes to battle, and the speed to do it. In this installment of the Sonic franchise, players explore Starfall Islands, speeding through tracks, and collecting Chaos Emeralds. In Frontiers, Sonic slips into a wormhole and lands in a new reality where experiences whole new areas to traverse and a boat-load lot of rings to grab.
Comments / 0