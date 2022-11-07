ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

Hassan wins critical New Hampshire Senate race

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is projected to win a second term representing the Granite State, fending off Republican challenger Don Bolduc in a key victory for Democrats. NBC News and ABC News both called the race. The victory allows Democrats, whose hopes of keeping the Senate would have been diminished...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Ret. Army Gen. Bolduc loses in NH after gaining nationwide attention

Republican retired U.S. Army Gen. Don Bolduc has lost his bid to unseat Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan in the 2022 New Hampshire senate race. As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported the state had counted 81 percent of votes cast. Hassan had 54.2 percent of the vote, against 43.8 percent for Bolduc. Libertarian Party candidate Jeremy Kauffman held another two percent of the vote in the Senate race.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WJAC TV

Dem Sen. Richard Blumenthal reelected to Connecticut Senate

HARTFORD, Ct. (TND) — Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal has been reelected to represent Connecticut in the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press (AP). Blumenthal held off Republican businesswoman and politician Leora Levy. Blumenthal has held the Senate seat since 2011. Much of his campaign was centered around his...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCAX

Becca Balint wins US House seat but long road awaits in DC

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the race for U.S. House, Becca Balint has come out on top. The Democrat beat the Republican nominee, Liam Madden, by a large margin. Madden prided himself on being an anti-war and anti-establishment independent. Balint is the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress. She’s...
VERMONT STATE

