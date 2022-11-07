Read full article on original website
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
Donald Bolduc's Chances of Beating Maggie Hassan, According to Polls
Senator Maggie Hassan is favored to hold on to her New Hampshire seat even though a major poll shows that Republican challenger Donald Bolduc is gaining on her. The Democratic lawmaker will face Bolduc in a live debate on Thursday organized by local news outlets including New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR).
Why this ex-Democratic Representative and Republican candidate in New Hampshire are working to defeat Hassan
We are former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Lt. Gen. Don Bolduc and we kindred spirits in many ways. We are working together to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though...
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Peter Welch emerges victorious in Vermont’s US Senate election
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., has been elected to succeed longtime U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., whose term concludes in January. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peter Welch emerges victorious in Vermont’s US Senate election.
Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?
Hassan wins critical New Hampshire Senate race
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is projected to win a second term representing the Granite State, fending off Republican challenger Don Bolduc in a key victory for Democrats. NBC News and ABC News both called the race. The victory allows Democrats, whose hopes of keeping the Senate would have been diminished...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 'I think we will win the Senate'
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells CNN's Dana Bash that she believes Democratic incumbents are either ahead or tied in their re-election bids on Tuesday.
Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc attacked before debate in New Hampshire
Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc said that he was attacked before his debate with Senator Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, Boston 25 News reported. The retired US Army brigadier general’s campaign manager released a statement. “As the general said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower...
With Senate on the line, Hassan, Bolduc make last minute pitch to NH voters
EXETER, N.H.— In a race that has tightened considerably in recent weeks, Sen. Maggie Hassan and her Republican challenger, Ret. Brigadier General Don Bolduc, made final pitches to New Hampshire voters. “I was just talking to people about the stakes [of this election]…Democracy is on the ballot,” Hassan said...
US midterm elections 2022: Senate and House remain in balance as counting continues – live
Latest updates and results after Biden hails ‘good day’ for democracy as Democrats outperform expectations in US midterms – follow the latest
Ret. Army Gen. Bolduc loses in NH after gaining nationwide attention
Republican retired U.S. Army Gen. Don Bolduc has lost his bid to unseat Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan in the 2022 New Hampshire senate race. As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported the state had counted 81 percent of votes cast. Hassan had 54.2 percent of the vote, against 43.8 percent for Bolduc. Libertarian Party candidate Jeremy Kauffman held another two percent of the vote in the Senate race.
Incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas wins re-relection in bellwether New Hampshire’s House seat
Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas won re-election over a first-time Republican candidate on Tuesday in a bellwether New Hamsphire congressional district.
Most U.S. Reps from Massachusetts face Republican challenger in election
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nine incumbents from Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation were running to keep their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eight of them faced a Republican challenger. The races are playing out amid a nationwide fight over which party will control the U.S. House of Representatives for...
Dem Sen. Richard Blumenthal reelected to Connecticut Senate
HARTFORD, Ct. (TND) — Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal has been reelected to represent Connecticut in the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press (AP). Blumenthal held off Republican businesswoman and politician Leora Levy. Blumenthal has held the Senate seat since 2011. Much of his campaign was centered around his...
Becca Balint wins US House seat but long road awaits in DC
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the race for U.S. House, Becca Balint has come out on top. The Democrat beat the Republican nominee, Liam Madden, by a large margin. Madden prided himself on being an anti-war and anti-establishment independent. Balint is the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress. She’s...
In CT U.S. Senate race, Blumenthal runs on decades-long record
Opponent Leora Levy calls him "out of touch," but Sen. Richard Blumenthal is promoting his legislative history as he runs for reelection.
Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee in the heavily Democratic state. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Van Hollen’s seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was...
