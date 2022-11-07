Read full article on original website
Salute to Veterans: Operation ActiVet
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Chuck Dusty with Operation ActiVet joined First at 4 on Wednesday. He talked about how the...
First at 4 Forum: Mark Manchin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University President Mark Manchin joined First at 4. He talked about the development of Glenville State’s College of Health Sciences and upcoming holiday events. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Nov. 10
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses saving for retirement. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Stephen A. Wickland
Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. No additional details have been provided by the department. ORIGINAL STORY. North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in...
Another Meadowbrook Mall store confirms it’s closing
Another store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport confirmed that it will be closing its door for good, a store representative confirmed to 12 News on Thursday.
Blackshere Elementary hosts Veterans Day Celebration
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Blackshere Elementary School’s second grade class hosted its second annual Veterans Day celebration to honor and remember those who fought for our freedom. “To see these second grades students not only salute veterans that are in their lives but to understand the commitment and the...
Thousands of books for sale in Upshur County
The Literacy Volunteers of Upshur County is holding its annual book sale.
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Marley, a 6-month-old puppy, with her who is up for adoption and talked about how to adopt from the Doddridge County Humane Society. You can watch the full interview above...
Morgantown community comes together for annual Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The community lined High Street in Morgantown for the annual Veterans Day parade. Co-parade Director and Marine Corps veteran Jamie Summerlin said, they were blessed with perfect weather. “I think Veterans Day is not only an opportunity for us to say thank you to the brave...
Amendment 3: Incorporating churches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment Three has received less attention, but pastors believe its passage is critical to protecting the local church. Amendment Three would give congregations a choice as sample ballots state it would “authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”. Click on the video to learn...
Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown Veterans Day Parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns for the Veterans Day Parade. Alterations will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the MPD. Officials said the parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will...
United Way Wednesday: Gift wrapping booth at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brad Riffee joined Daybreak for this edition of United Way Wednesday. He talked about the gift wrapping booth that will be at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport. Click on the video above to learn more.
WVU recognizes ‘Most Loyal’ honorees during Mountaineer Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Loyal Mountaineers from all walks of life are being honored during West Virginia University’s 75th Mountaineer Week as 2022′s “Most Loyal.”. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, Most Loyal West Virginians. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, of Nitro, West Virginia, have shown their WVU spirit for...
Cases made for and against Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is one of the most controversial items on the ballot this election. 5 News spoke with two people who support and oppose Amendment 2. Chris Martinkat, President and CEO of Stockmeier Urethane USA Inc., spoke in support of Amendment 2, and Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom spoke against Amendment 2.
Morgantown shots fired call ruled false alarm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown were called to the North Elementary School on a shots fired call at 2 Thursday afternoon. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers and deputies from Monongalia Sheriff’s Department were told the shots may have come from the wooded area behind the school. Following a search of the area police determined the report was a false alarm.
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
Crews respond to structure, brush fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous emergency crews responded to a structure fire that spread into a brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire on Mount Clare Rd. in Clarksburg was reported around 1 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire started with a camper and quickly...
‘Bring me the doubters,’ chicken restaurant owner on new Morgantown location
Morgantown will be getting a Layne's Soon to Be Famous Chicken Fingers location by the end of the year on High Street. The Texas brand is one that many in the area have likely never heard of.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
