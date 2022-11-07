ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

Salute to Veterans: Operation ActiVet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Chuck Dusty with Operation ActiVet joined First at 4 on Wednesday. He talked about how the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Mark Manchin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University President Mark Manchin joined First at 4. He talked about the development of Glenville State’s College of Health Sciences and upcoming holiday events. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Nov. 10

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses saving for retirement. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Stephen A. Wickland

Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. No additional details have been provided by the department. ORIGINAL STORY. North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Blackshere Elementary hosts Veterans Day Celebration

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Blackshere Elementary School’s second grade class hosted its second annual Veterans Day celebration to honor and remember those who fought for our freedom. “To see these second grades students not only salute veterans that are in their lives but to understand the commitment and the...
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Marley, a 6-month-old puppy, with her who is up for adoption and talked about how to adopt from the Doddridge County Humane Society. You can watch the full interview above...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown community comes together for annual Veterans Day parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The community lined High Street in Morgantown for the annual Veterans Day parade. Co-parade Director and Marine Corps veteran Jamie Summerlin said, they were blessed with perfect weather. “I think Veterans Day is not only an opportunity for us to say thank you to the brave...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Amendment 3: Incorporating churches

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment Three has received less attention, but pastors believe its passage is critical to protecting the local church. Amendment Three would give congregations a choice as sample ballots state it would “authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”. Click on the video to learn...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown Veterans Day Parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns for the Veterans Day Parade. Alterations will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the MPD. Officials said the parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU recognizes ‘Most Loyal’ honorees during Mountaineer Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Loyal Mountaineers from all walks of life are being honored during West Virginia University’s 75th Mountaineer Week as 2022′s “Most Loyal.”. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, Most Loyal West Virginians. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, of Nitro, West Virginia, have shown their WVU spirit for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Cases made for and against Amendment 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is one of the most controversial items on the ballot this election. 5 News spoke with two people who support and oppose Amendment 2. Chris Martinkat, President and CEO of Stockmeier Urethane USA Inc., spoke in support of Amendment 2, and Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom spoke against Amendment 2.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown shots fired call ruled false alarm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown were called to the North Elementary School on a shots fired call at 2 Thursday afternoon. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers and deputies from Monongalia Sheriff’s Department were told the shots may have come from the wooded area behind the school. Following a search of the area police determined the report was a false alarm.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure, brush fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous emergency crews responded to a structure fire that spread into a brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire on Mount Clare Rd. in Clarksburg was reported around 1 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire started with a camper and quickly...
CLARKSBURG, WV

