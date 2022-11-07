Read full article on original website
Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in countywide drug bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies and narcotics agents started making arrests early this morning. Many of the people charged were wanted for selling drugs. There were a few people with suspects...
Murder suspect, on the run for months, arrested in West Point Monday
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an April shooting death in Tupelo was captured in West Point. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force arrested Nijel Hall Monday in West Point. Hall was wanted in connection with a shooting on April 8 of this year in Tupelo.
Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
Seventh suspect arrested in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we brought you earlier today. West Point police made the seventh arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation over a month ago. Earlier we told you that Kevin Lashawn Holliday Junior was wanted by law enforcement and considered...
Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
Columbus police search for man who stole woman’s car Monday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the car Columbus Police said was stolen early Monday. The 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 was taken from the home of a Columbus resident near the Highway 82 bypass at Love’s Truck Stop. Columbus Police said a man pushed his way into the...
Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
MUW President reflects on 20th anniversary of tornado in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Today marks the 20th Anniversary of a disastrous Tornado that hit Lowndes County. One of the hardest hit areas was Downtown Columbus. The twister destroyed or damaged several buildings on the Mississippi University for Women campus. A warm and eerie day is how W President Nora...
Power outage scheduled Friday for areas of Chickasaw, Monroe Counties
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some people in Chickasaw and Monroe Counties are going to be left in the dark Friday morning. The Okolona Electric Department is repairing a broken static power line and is going to have to shut down power over a broad portion of its service area along the Highway 45 corridor east of Okolona.
New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
Portions of I-22 in Lee County dedicated to Korean, Vietnam War veterans
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A stretch of highway in Lee County will now honor veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Even though he retired from the U S military nearly fifty years ago, Maxdale Blythe, a veteran of both the Korean War and Vietnam War, still talks proudly of his service to his nation, and he is also grateful that part of Interstate 22 is being renamed in honor of veterans of both wars.
Columbus Rotary Club honors veterans with special program
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Columbus Rotary Club honored veterans today with their “One Nation Under God” program. This program looks at the history of the pledge of allegiance and talks about the American flag. U.S. Representative Trent Kelly joined the members today as their...
Early Learning Programs in Tupelo, Union Co. receive thousands in grants
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The youngest students in Tupelo and in Union County will benefit from big money from the State Board of Education. These are grants for Other Early Learning Programs. A pre-K classroom in the Tupelo Municipal School District will receive $100,000 a year through 2025. And,...
Brooksville issues boil water notice for residents west of Peco Foods
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you live in the town of Brooksville west of Peco Foods, plan to boil your water until you hear otherwise. A boil water notice went into effect late this afternoon. This alert will remain until water tests come back from the state. For 24/7...
West Point has moderate voter turnout at polls
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A hotly contested judge’s race and a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives drove West Point voters to the polls today. Election officials described today’s early turnout as moderate. Of particular interest in Clay County, and across the Golden Triangle, are...
GTWS, city leaders meet to discuss solutions for garbage issue
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A messy situation in Columbus may be improving. Golden Triangle Waste Services, which handles the city’s garbage collection, has been experiencing shortages in trucks and manpower. Those shortages have led to delays in garbage pick-up, and complaints from residents. Things reached a critical point...
Much more pleasant
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Conditions from here on out are going to be much more comfortable and pleasant. TONIGHT: There will be some slight building in of clouds, as Tropical Storm Nicole continues making its way towards Florida. Overnight low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 50s. THURSDAY: High temperatures...
Hatley Tiger Pride Marching Band, Color Guard achieve rewarding goals
HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been a big semester for members of the Hatley Tiger Pride Band and Color Guard. Recently, the band achieved a feat not seen since 1995 at the Monroe County school. Ethan Dodd doesn’t let a physical disability keep him from contributing to the...
Cold front, cold temperatures
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today is the last warm day for the next several days. The cold front comes through this afternoon and will bring the cold air in with it. FRIDAY: Temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70s again. Sky conditions are going to be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. There is a 10% chance of seeing some light rain before the cold front passes. The front is expected to pass this afternoon around lunch time. The impact will not be felt until tonight.
Area educators got hands-on lessons teaching students tools of trade
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area educators got hands-on lessons in a program that teaches students how to work with the tools of the trade. Flight Works Alabama demonstrated the We Build It Better curriculum and hardware at East Mississippi Community College’s Golden Triangle campus today. We...
