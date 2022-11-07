ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, AL

wcbi.com

Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in countywide drug bust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies and narcotics agents started making arrests early this morning. Many of the people charged were wanted for selling drugs. There were a few people with suspects...
wcbi.com

Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Seventh suspect arrested in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we brought you earlier today. West Point police made the seventh arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation over a month ago. Earlier we told you that Kevin Lashawn Holliday Junior was wanted by law enforcement and considered...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police search for man who stole woman’s car Monday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the car Columbus Police said was stolen early Monday. The 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 was taken from the home of a Columbus resident near the Highway 82 bypass at Love’s Truck Stop. Columbus Police said a man pushed his way into the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Power outage scheduled Friday for areas of Chickasaw, Monroe Counties

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some people in Chickasaw and Monroe Counties are going to be left in the dark Friday morning. The Okolona Electric Department is repairing a broken static power line and is going to have to shut down power over a broad portion of its service area along the Highway 45 corridor east of Okolona.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Portions of I-22 in Lee County dedicated to Korean, Vietnam War veterans

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A stretch of highway in Lee County will now honor veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Even though he retired from the U S military nearly fifty years ago, Maxdale Blythe, a veteran of both the Korean War and Vietnam War, still talks proudly of his service to his nation, and he is also grateful that part of Interstate 22 is being renamed in honor of veterans of both wars.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Rotary Club honors veterans with special program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Columbus Rotary Club honored veterans today with their “One Nation Under God” program. This program looks at the history of the pledge of allegiance and talks about the American flag. U.S. Representative Trent Kelly joined the members today as their...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Early Learning Programs in Tupelo, Union Co. receive thousands in grants

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The youngest students in Tupelo and in Union County will benefit from big money from the State Board of Education. These are grants for Other Early Learning Programs. A pre-K classroom in the Tupelo Municipal School District will receive $100,000 a year through 2025. And,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

West Point has moderate voter turnout at polls

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A hotly contested judge’s race and a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives drove West Point voters to the polls today. Election officials described today’s early turnout as moderate. Of particular interest in Clay County, and across the Golden Triangle, are...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

GTWS, city leaders meet to discuss solutions for garbage issue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A messy situation in Columbus may be improving. Golden Triangle Waste Services, which handles the city’s garbage collection, has been experiencing shortages in trucks and manpower. Those shortages have led to delays in garbage pick-up, and complaints from residents. Things reached a critical point...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Much more pleasant

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Conditions from here on out are going to be much more comfortable and pleasant. TONIGHT: There will be some slight building in of clouds, as Tropical Storm Nicole continues making its way towards Florida. Overnight low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 50s. THURSDAY: High temperatures...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Cold front, cold temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today is the last warm day for the next several days. The cold front comes through this afternoon and will bring the cold air in with it. FRIDAY: Temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70s again. Sky conditions are going to be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. There is a 10% chance of seeing some light rain before the cold front passes. The front is expected to pass this afternoon around lunch time. The impact will not be felt until tonight.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Area educators got hands-on lessons teaching students tools of trade

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area educators got hands-on lessons in a program that teaches students how to work with the tools of the trade. Flight Works Alabama demonstrated the We Build It Better curriculum and hardware at East Mississippi Community College’s Golden Triangle campus today. We...
SCOOBA, MS

