Catoosa County, GA

WDEF

Collegedale Police make a deal for a new K9

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegdale Police Department has added a new K9 officer, but it took some deal-making to pull it off. The deal followed the hiring of a new, human police officer. Officer Saxe workerd for McMinn County as a Drug recognition Expert and certified K9 handler.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors reveals new park plan details

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Former New York City Parks and Rec Commissioner Mitchell Silver is currently in Chattanooga looking into the city’s upcoming Parks and Outdoors Plan. That plan will be presented to City Council in February. Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin says it’s been 25 years since...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fight Flu TN Event held in Chattanooga

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department held a free flu shot event Wednesday morning to combat rising flu numbers in Tennessee. Department personnel gathered early at Orchard Knob Baptist Church to administer free flu shots to willing residents over the age of 18. The department’s...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Fill The Boot drive returns this week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 68 year tradition resumes this week in Chattanooga. Firefighters are once again hitting area intersections for their Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill The Boot CAMPAIGN. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Local 820 of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association will take donations from motorists or pedestrians...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 9

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015435- 1300 BLK Dover Lane- Vehicle Burglary- Police arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party. He advised he left his vehicle unlocked the previous night by mistake and when he returned this morning his vehicle had been ransacked and his Glock 22 was missing. Police are unable to enter the firearm into NCIC due to not having a serial number.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

UPDATED: Dorsey Resigns as City Manager

Chris Dorsey has resigned as City Manager of East Ridge prior to Thursday’s City Council meeting. At the meeting the body unanimously voted to accept the resignation. One source said that he supposedly resigned because he felt the will of the council was to move in a different direction.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Celebration of Life held for Zay and Drae

The Chattooga community gathered to pay their final respects to two Chattooga High School football players killed in a deadly crash. Hundreds gathered at North Summerville Baptist Church for the celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius (Drae) Dozier and 15-year-old Xaviar (Zay) Gray. “For a week the community came...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman dies in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Avoiding Holiday Text Scams

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-With inflation and other economic pressures ongoing, shoppers will be looking to save every penny possible on holiday shopping this year.With consumers looking to cut costs however they can, scammers are not far behind in trying to be the Grinch this holiday season. They ramp up their efforts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

