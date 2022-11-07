Read full article on original website
WTVC
Man steals diamond in Chattanooga, tries selling it to Acworth jewelry shop, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A Whitwell man is facing charges after trying to sell a diamond he stole in Chattanooga to an Acworth, Georgia jewelry shop, according to Acworth police. On November 4th police were called to Celestial Jewelers at 3150 Cobb Parkway in response to a call about an man trying to sell a stolen item.
WTVC
School cafeteria worker in Bradley County charged with assaulting student
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — We have obtained the mugshot of a school cafeteria worker in Bradley County who faces charges after authorities say she assaulted a student. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says officers arrested Michelle Tolin on Thursday at Lake Forest Middle School. Tolin's arrest comes after...
WTVC
Petition calls for Hamilton County Cold Case Unit to reopen after new D.A. shut it down
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County District Attorney's office no longer has an active Cold Case Unit. And that's prompted some victims' rights groups to share an online petition demanding that it reopen. During her campaign to unseat District Attorney Neal Pinkston, current D.A. Coty Wamp criticized the...
WDEF
Collegedale Police make a deal for a new K9
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegdale Police Department has added a new K9 officer, but it took some deal-making to pull it off. The deal followed the hiring of a new, human police officer. Officer Saxe workerd for McMinn County as a Drug recognition Expert and certified K9 handler.
WDEF
Sheriff warns of rash of Facebook or email scams targeting the elderly
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A northeast Alabama Sheriff warns about Facebook scams targeting the elderly. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says they have gotten a lot of calls lately about this type of scam. he says the scammers send a message through Facebook, Facebook messenger or email that...
WDEF
RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
WDEF
Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors reveals new park plan details
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Former New York City Parks and Rec Commissioner Mitchell Silver is currently in Chattanooga looking into the city’s upcoming Parks and Outdoors Plan. That plan will be presented to City Council in February. Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin says it’s been 25 years since...
WDEF
Fight Flu TN Event held in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department held a free flu shot event Wednesday morning to combat rising flu numbers in Tennessee. Department personnel gathered early at Orchard Knob Baptist Church to administer free flu shots to willing residents over the age of 18. The department’s...
Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies were called to a construction site in the...
WDEF
Fill The Boot drive returns this week
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 68 year tradition resumes this week in Chattanooga. Firefighters are once again hitting area intersections for their Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill The Boot CAMPAIGN. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Local 820 of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association will take donations from motorists or pedestrians...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 9
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015435- 1300 BLK Dover Lane- Vehicle Burglary- Police arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party. He advised he left his vehicle unlocked the previous night by mistake and when he returned this morning his vehicle had been ransacked and his Glock 22 was missing. Police are unable to enter the firearm into NCIC due to not having a serial number.
eastridgenewsonline.com
UPDATED: Dorsey Resigns as City Manager
Chris Dorsey has resigned as City Manager of East Ridge prior to Thursday’s City Council meeting. At the meeting the body unanimously voted to accept the resignation. One source said that he supposedly resigned because he felt the will of the council was to move in a different direction.
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
allongeorgia.com
Celebration of Life held for Zay and Drae
The Chattooga community gathered to pay their final respects to two Chattooga High School football players killed in a deadly crash. Hundreds gathered at North Summerville Baptist Church for the celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius (Drae) Dozier and 15-year-old Xaviar (Zay) Gray. “For a week the community came...
WTVC
Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
WDEF
Woman dies in Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
chattanoogacw.com
70-year-old Harrison man continues 40-year mission to keep his neighborhood clean
HARRISON, Tenn. — It takes more than a tough tumble to stop this John Smith. 70-year-old John Smith has been helping keep his neighborhood clean for 40 years. A few years back, he nearly died after falling while trying to trim his neighbor's tree, but that didn't slow him down.
WTVC
Dunlap homeowner loses substantial amount of tools and equipment in garage fire Tuesday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department battled a large fire at a detached garage Tuesday morning. Volunteer firefighters responded at 11:16 a.m. to a fire on Elm Street. They say the fire was not discovered until it was well advanced and the garage was totally destroyed. Firefighters...
WDEF
Avoiding Holiday Text Scams
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-With inflation and other economic pressures ongoing, shoppers will be looking to save every penny possible on holiday shopping this year.With consumers looking to cut costs however they can, scammers are not far behind in trying to be the Grinch this holiday season. They ramp up their efforts...
wbrc.com
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The remains of a Tennessee woman who was reported missing in October were found Sunday, according to authorities. According to WVLT, 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was reported missing on Oct. 29. Officials said she was last seen at a home in Tellico Plains. Officers...
