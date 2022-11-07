The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015435- 1300 BLK Dover Lane- Vehicle Burglary- Police arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party. He advised he left his vehicle unlocked the previous night by mistake and when he returned this morning his vehicle had been ransacked and his Glock 22 was missing. Police are unable to enter the firearm into NCIC due to not having a serial number.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO