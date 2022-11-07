ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair arrested with large amount of ecstasy in Garden Lakes-area drug bust

By , Adam Carey
 2 days ago
Daniel Royer

Two people were arrested at a home on Trentwood Drive Friday night following the execution of a search warrant, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force.

Police reports state that Daniel James Royer, 26, and Dakota Leigh Bing, 26, were both charged with felony trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.

Royer was further charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reports state that police found more than 10 ounces each of marijuana and ecstasy tablets and more than an ounce of THC wax, all of which were packaged for sale.

Police also recovered three firearms, digital scales and packaging materials. Royer and Bing were being held without bail Monday.

