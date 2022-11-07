ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

30 arrested across San Diego County in human trafficking operation

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ri26l_0j2BRNF000

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General's Office said today.

The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San Diego, Santee and other local areas between last Tuesday and Friday, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office.

Undercover law enforcement officers posed in online advertisements as people offering sex for sale. Those who responded to the ads agreed to meet up at certain predetermined locations, where they were arrested for alleged solicitation.

``Tackling human trafficking in our state takes cooperation and a multi-pronged approach,'' Bonta said in a statement. ``Demand-reduction operations like `Century Week' are one part of the solution. I'm grateful to all of our partners on the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force for their ongoing efforts to protect the safety and well-being of all Californians.''

The 30 arrests have been referred to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and San Diego City Attorney's Office for potential prosecution.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said, ``Sex trafficking is a lucrative industry fueled by demand, and it generates over $810 million a year in San Diego County. We are fighting this with the dedicated work of the San Diego Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and its efforts in this operation to hold sex buyers accountable. We will not tolerate this modern-day slavery of vulnerable children and young adults being bought and sold like a piece of pizza. Human beings are not for sale.''

More than 1,300 human trafficking cases were reported in 2020 in California, more than any other state, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The California Attorney General's Office statement on Operation Century Week states that human trafficking is prevalent in the hospitality, commercial sex, domestic work and construction industries, and victims of human trafficking are also found among migrant and seasonal agricultural workers, providers of residential care and in California's garment sector.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott said, ``Sex trafficking is a lucrative industry that has infiltrated our schools, our businesses, and our neighborhoods. It victimizes those who are most vulnerable and destroys lives.''

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 2

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Seeks Applicants for Government Watchdog Agency

San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury. Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Superior Court. What Else is Happening in Southern California.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Increasing number of San Diego teens falling victim to 'sextortion' scams

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — What starts off as an innocent friend request from a fellow teenager can quickly turn into a conversation with someone pretending to be someone they are not. Kids and teens are being targeted by a dangerous scam online called sextortion, a crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute private and sensitive material if one does not provide them with money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RadarOnline

California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death

Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy