How to stream the holiday movie ‘A Christmas Open House’ on discovery+

Tis’ the season for Christmas cookies, decorating and holiday movies, including “A Christmas Open House” streaming on discovery+ Friday, November 11. An Atlanta property stager teams with her high school crush to renovate and sell her mother’s house in their small hometown in Georgia. As Christmas approaches, so does a romantic relationship between the stager and her high school crush. You can also expect cameos from HGTV’s husband and wife team, Ben and Erin Napier.
