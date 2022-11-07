Read full article on original website
How to stream the holiday movie ‘A Christmas Open House’ on discovery+
Tis’ the season for Christmas cookies, decorating and holiday movies, including “A Christmas Open House” streaming on discovery+ Friday, November 11. An Atlanta property stager teams with her high school crush to renovate and sell her mother’s house in their small hometown in Georgia. As Christmas approaches, so does a romantic relationship between the stager and her high school crush. You can also expect cameos from HGTV’s husband and wife team, Ben and Erin Napier.
How to watch Lifetime’s holiday movie, ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Lake’: Time, channel, free live stream
Tis’ the season for Christmas tree farms, hot chocolate and Lifetime’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ holiday programing with tonight’s “Christmas on Mistletoe Lake” Thursday, November 10 at 8 p.m. The movie will follow the adventure of Reilly Shore, who picks a spot...
How to watch the ‘Law & Order’ trio tonight (11/10/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
New episodes will air Thursday, Nov. 10, of the three “Law & Order” crime dramas. “Law & Order” airs at 8 p.m. followed by “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m. and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 p.m. LIVE STREAM: NBC...
‘SNL’ writers to ‘boycott’ Dave Chappelle’s return as host: report
Dave Chappelle's anticipated appearance as host of this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" is causing some unrest among staff members.
