Philadelphia, PA

Gunman Opens Fire On SEPTA Train Leaving 1 Dead, Another Hurt: Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LkGE_0j2BRBeI00
One man was shot dead and one teen injured after a gunman opened fire on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia, multiple outlets report. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrew Adams

One man was dead and a teen was wounded when a gunman opened fire on a SEPTA train, Philadelphia police announced.

Shots rang out at around 2:45 p.m. on a Broad Street Line train near Fairmont Avenue in north Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood, the department said.

The victim, a 21-year-old black man, was shot 11 times and taken to Temple University Hospital where he died from his wounds, police confirmed.

The other victim, a 16-year-old, was treated for a gunshot wound to the left arm, where his condition was listed as stable by Monday afternoon, they added.

No arrests have been made in connection with the killing, reports indicate. Philadelphia police said they were still on-scene investigating as of 5 p.m.

Comments / 10

Dave Engle
3d ago

all the shooting going on its really killing the tourist industry in killadelphia if you value your life do not come to Philadelphia ....vacation somewhere other than that Philadelphia

Reply
3
Angel
3d ago

Not safe to travel at all in Philadelphia Pa it's going to become a ghost town if it keeps up .

Reply(4)
7
john swain
3d ago

No way krasner says the city is safe.Oh that’s right it’s safe when you have a dozen cops guarding you.The cops should be on the beat , not protecting the animal that doesn’t prosecute Thugs.

Reply
2
 

