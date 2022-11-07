‘The Amazing Race’ Is Now on Netflix — But Fans Can Only Watch 2 Seasons

It’s a good day to be a fan of The Amazing Race because it just got a little easier to watch the show. Netflix has added two seasons of the CBS reality competition series to its streaming library, and hopefully, more seasons will soon join in on the fun.

Phil Keoghan | Photo: CBS

‘The Amazing Race’ is now streaming on Netflix

Fans can now watch The Amazing Race Season 5 and The Amazing Race Season 7 on Netflix. Season 5 has 12 episodes, while season 7 has 11 episodes.

The Amazing Race Season 5 premiered in 2004, and it features one of the most iconic teams in the show’s history — Colin Guinn and Christie Woods. Colin probably has one of the series’ most memorable moments this season. We won’t spoil it for new viewers, but let’s just say it involves an ox.

Meanwhile, The Amazing Race Season 7 premiered in 2005. Survivor couple Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano and Amber Brkich competed on this season shortly after Amber won Survivor: All-Stars . The two met during the returnee season, and Rob proposed to Amber during the reunion. So they were engaged when they raced around the world in The Amazing Race Season 7.

Many fans regard The Amazing Race Season 5 and The Amazing Race Season 7 as two of the show’s best installments. So, it’s not surprising that Netflix chose these two seasons for its library.

Where else can fans watch ‘The Amazing Race’?

Even if fans don’t have Netflix, there are quite a few different options to watch The Amazing Race .

The CBS series is also streaming on Paramount+ and Hulu. However, Paramount+ currently only has seasons 1-10 and 23-34. And Hulu only has seasons 1, 2, 5, 7, 23-32. So seasons 11-22 are missing from every streaming platform that contains The Amazing Race .

Thankfully, Paramount+ will soon feature every season of The Amazing Race in its library. According to Collider , the streaming service will add seasons 11-22 on Nov. 15. Finally, fans can watch The Amazing Race in its entirety easily.

Fans react to Netflix adding the CBS reality competition series

After hearing that Netflix had added two seasons of The Amazing Race to its catalog, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss the news.

“[ The Amazing Race ] has the absolute strangest online distribution of any show I’ve ever seen,” one Reddit user remarked.

Another The Amazing Race fan wrote, “Very pleasantly surprised they went with two seasons from that golden era. Anytime a season pre-[ The Amazing Race Season 14] is acknowledged is a good day for me.”

“Genuinely the two best choices possible,” someone else commented. “Hopefully, this sparks a fandom surge like Survivor got.”

A Reddit user added, “The best seasons [in my opinion]. [ The Amazing Race Season 7] is just perfect. If it wasn’t for no limit of Roadblocks, I’d say the same for [ The Amazing Race Season 5], but that ruins a little bit the endgame.”

Fans can watch The Amazing Race Season 34 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.