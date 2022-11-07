ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon indicted on three charges

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Allen Lee Dixon, 41, of Graham, was indicted and arrested Friday on two charges of indecency with a child, under the age of 17, by sexual contact, with two separate victims, and one charge of solicitation of prostitution, with a third victim.

Dixon was arrested at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with a total bond of $32,500 for two of the three charges. According to the Young County Jail log, he bonded out Saturday, Nov. 5.

The first indictment of indecency with a child by sexual contact states that Dixon touched the breast of the alleged victim, Victim 22-18, on or about May 1, 2020. For the indictment of solicitation of prostitution, the document states that on or about Aug. 1, Dixon knowingly offered money to Victim 22-17 to engage in sexual intercourse.

The second indictment of indecency with a child by sexual contact involves the same victim, Victim 22-15, as the charge which Dixon was arrested for in mid-September. He was taken to jail Wednesday, Sept. 14 on a $50,000 bond, and bonded out the same day.

The arrest stemmed from a JP1 warrant and sworn affidavit by an officer with the Graham Police Department. The affidavit described the account of one of Dixon’s alleged victims, Victim 22-15.

According to the affidavit, the officer was referred to Victim 22-15 after an interview conducted Friday, Sept. 9 with a witness involved in another case. The witness stated that they had spoken with the victim in reference to the other investigation, and the victim had “made the comment that the same thing has happened to her.” Details surrounding the other investigation have not been released.

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim Monday, Sept. 12. During the interview, the victim stated they had worked for Dixon near the end of 2021 at Brothers Smokehouse, where he is a co-owner, and where the alleged incident occurred.

“(The victim) said one day (they were) in the kitchen area by a table. (The victim) said (they) had given one of the cooks a plate and was resting (their) hands when (Dixon) came behind (them) and grabbed (their) right hand (...),” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Dixon then placed the victim’s hand on his genitals outside of his clothing, and began to move the victim’s hand around.

“(The victim) said (Dixon) was smiling and had raised his eyebrows during this time. (The victim) said the defendant stopped when a cook rang a bell saying an order was ready,” the affidavit states. “(The victim) said (they) pulled (their) hand away from (Dixon).”

According to the Young County Blotter, two separate sexual assault calls were made in June 2022 which listed Dixon as the subject of the complaint. The first was received at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, and the second was received at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.

According to Dixon’s bond conditions, he is not allowed to initiate contact with any of the three victims, and cannot be within 100 yards of any location or campus where the victim might be located. He is also not allowed to be around children under 18 years old without supervision.

Dixon is not allowed to leave Young County and has been fitted with an ankle monitor. He is also required to check in with his bond supervision officer bi-weekly and submit to drug testing.

Dixon is scheduled to appear for a status of attorney hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, with his arraignment set for Tuesday, Dec. 20. His pre-trial hearing is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Graham Leader

Graham Leader

