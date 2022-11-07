ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68

By Carter Williams
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ja9J0_0j2BR4YS00
ABC4 reporter Marcos Ortiz died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, according to the station. He was 68. | KTVX-ABC4

Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday . He was 68.

Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.

"Words are difficult to find as we learned of the loss of our colleague and friend, Marcos Ortiz," said Mark Danielson, the general manager and vice president for ABC4, in a statement. "He was an icon in Utah: a journalist, a mentor, a coach and a friend. He reminded us how to be curious while leading by example. He will be missed by all and remembered always."

Ortiz, originally from Lovell, Wyoming, began his career in Blythe, California, before winding up in Utah 30 years ago. He served as a general assignments reporter before working on the crime beat, according to his ABC4 bio .

Tributes have poured in from Utah's journalism community since his death was announced. Kim Fischer, a former ABC4 anchor, tweeted that Ortiz's death is "an immense loss."

"(He) truly cared about doing what was right," her tweet reads . "My experiences with Marcos were always filled with kindness, support, and thoughtful advice when I needed it. He will always be a mentor and a friend."

Jillian Smukler, the station's morning and midday news anchor, said that Ortiz was someone she admired since working with him.

"He is an extremely talented journalist but an even better person," she tweeted . "I will miss our talks, especially about how proud you are of your daughter, Olivia. You are already so missed Marcos."

Ortiz is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandy Olney, and their daughter, Olivia, station staff noted. They added he was a devout Catholic; his bio noted that he enjoyed walks with his dog, riding his bike and working on his backyard in his off time.

Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced as of Monday.

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins

SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah leaders select new state flag design

The Utah State Flag Task Force announced a new state flag this morning during a public meeting at the Utah State Capitol. Lawmakers are expected to ask the Utah State Legislature to consider a proposal to adopt a new state flag in the 2023 Legislative session.
UTAH STATE
wasatchmag.com

Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah

If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Blasphemous Utah Brands

One of the first things that I bought when I moved to Utah was a Polygamy Porter baseball cap. The Wasatch Brewery label had an additional layer of humor for myself, seeing as my surname is Porter and the Porters from which I hail are Mormon polygamist stock. Even without the personal connection, Wasatch’s Polygamy Porter, which launched more than two decades ago, was at the forefront of what is now a trend: brand and product names that subvert Utah’s predominate religious culture. I say “subvert” because most of these products are forbidden for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to consume.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC 4

Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
46K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy