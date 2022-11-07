Read full article on original website
NBC News
California Governor Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
Washington Examiner
Fateful eight: Polls in key Senate races show midterm elections going down to the wire
With less than 48 hours until polls close, several key races in the House and Senate that will determine which party gains control of Congress for the next two years remain uncertain. Polling released in the final days leading up to election night shows Democrats and Republicans neck and neck...
It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up almost 90% of the state population, announced they did not have the resources to process the mail ballots that were received on Election Day via the […] The post It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient appeared first on Nevada Current.
Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner
Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Live Updates: Polls close in key states as 2022 midterm election results come in
Washington — Polls have closed in more than 40 states, as one of the most contentious and divisive campaign seasons in recent memory nears its end. Control of Congress and critical offices around the country hang in the balance in this year's midterm elections. CBS News has characterized Senate...
Midterm election results: Follow live map and tracker on Election Day
Control of the US Congress is at stake in the midterm elections on 8 November, with Democrats hoping to preserve their majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate and Republicans looking to make gains in both chambers. Republicans are widely favoured to take control of the House, while...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
When will we know who won US midterm races — and what to expect on election night
We may not know the winner of key races until later in the week – here’s what to look out for on election night and the days and weeks after
Michael Bennet wins Senate race in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Michael Bennet won reelection to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, besting Republican businessman and first-time challenger Joe O’Dea. LIVE RESULTS: 2022 midterm election results and interactive maps. Bennet won his third race on his pledge to protect abortion rights, an indication of how important...
NBC News
Alaska Senate Election Results 2022
In Alaska's Senate race, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
5 takeaways from Election Day exit polls so far
Inflation has been polling ahead of abortion in national and battleground state surveys for months. Now early exit polls show the same.
What motivated voters on Election Day?
Voter support for a Republican surge during the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be more subdued than predicted, according to early results and voting data from the Associated Press. Amid Americans’ concerns over historic inflation and low job approval numbers for President Joe Biden, “Republicans should have run away...
WATCH: Herschel Walker speaks to supporters on election night
Herschel Walker told his supporters to “hang in there” on election night as votes in the race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia were being counted. Watch Walker’s speech in the player above. Walker, who is up against incumbent Raphael Warnock, said he “didn’t come to lose,”...
Fact check: Counting votes routinely takes days after polls close, sometimes weeks
The claim: The U.S. ‘could easily count every vote in every state on election night until a few years ago’. Ahead of the midterm elections, some social media users are claiming that, until recently, election officials across the country could finish counting votes on election night. “Funny how we...
WATCH LIVE: Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks on election night
Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz may speak on Election Day, though the winner of the race might not be known for days or weeks as votes are counted. Oz may address campaign supporters Tuesday night. Watch the event live in the player above. Oz is locked in...
How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday
In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely.
No sweep for the Republicans, and 5 other takeaways from election night
WASHINGTON — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President...
