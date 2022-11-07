Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warning issued for West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 14:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: West Polk BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of over an inch an hour are possible this afternoon.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.1 Thu 8 pm 9.1 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3
Flood Advisory issued for Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 06:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Yancey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following county, Yancey. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 AM EST, Rain gages have measured anywhere from 2.5 to 4 inches across the southern half of Yancey County. Additional heavy showers are expected through at least midday. Rising waters levels are expected throughout both the Cane and South Toe Basins. Please watch for developing out of bank and high water conditions this morning. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Burnsville, Mount Mitchell State Park, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, Celo, Micaville, Busick and Bandana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Oconee Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 900 AM EST At 827 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Walhalla, or near Lake Keowee, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Six Mile, Salem, Devils Fork State Park, Lake Keowee, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Bad Creek and Nine Times. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 09:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued this evening before 1015 PM EST. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Flood Advisory for the French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Henderson and Transylvania Counties .Elevated runoff will continue across the Upper French Broad basin today. The river will continue to rise, cresting between 15 and 16 feet Saturday morning. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...French Broad River At Blantyre. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Action Stage. Most farm fields are flooding between the French Broad River and Brevard Rd. and between the River and Pleasant Grove Rd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest between 15.0 and 16.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease briefly Sunday morning before increasing again Sunday evening.
High Surf Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches, Beaufort, and Coastal Jasper. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Flood Advisory issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, McDowell, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 06:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Avery; Burke; Caldwell; McDowell; Mitchell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, McDowell and Mitchell. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 958 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain continuing to develop and move into the advised area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. This includes but is not limited to the Johns River Drainage and the North Fork Catawba. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Spruce Pine, Newland, Blowing Rock In Caldwell County, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain In Avery County, Crossnore, Sugar Mountain, Seven Devils, Linville Falls, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, B.R. Parkway-Little Switzerland To Linville, Table Rock, Grandfather Mountain State Park, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, Jonas Ridge, Pineola, Ashford, Linville, Altamont and Edgemont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamance by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 08:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Alamance A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM EST FOR ALAMANCE COUNTY At 839 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Graham, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Graham and Elon around 855 AM EST. Mebane around 900 AM EST. Burlington around 905 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lake Cammack Park & Marina, Altamahaw-Ossipee, Glen Raven, Lake Mackintosh Marina and Union Ridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 04:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...A portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 152, Highway 180, Highway 99 north of Kern County, and Highway 198 from Visalia to Lemoore.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, McCulloch, San Saba by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 07:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coleman; McCulloch; San Saba A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Coleman, northern McCulloch and northwestern San Saba Counties through 745 AM CST At 709 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lohn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lohn, Rockwood, Rochelle, Pear Valley, Waldrip, Trickham, Placid, Mercury, Hall, Fife, Us-283 Near The Mcculloch- Coleman County Line, Whon and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch- San Saba County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 2 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.2 to 7.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 AM EST Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 9:29 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/09 AM 7.3 1.5 1.3 N/A Minor 11/10 PM 5.4 -0.4 0.5 N/A None 12/10 AM 6.3 0.5 0.4 N/A None 12/11 PM 5.2 -0.6 0.5 N/A None 13/11 AM 6.2 0.4 0.6 N/A None 14/12 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.9 N/A None
Special Weather Statement issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green, northwestern Menard and southwestern Concho Counties through 830 AM CST At 740 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Christoval, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green, northwestern Menard and southwestern Concho Counties, including the following locations Vick and Live Oak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Along the Parks Highway near Healy. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease briefly Sunday morning before increasing again Sunday evening.
Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 17:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, of up to 6 inches, are expected, especially along and just east of the southern Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Robertson, Sumner, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 08:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Robertson; Sumner; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Robertson, Sumner and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 844 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gallatin, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Westmoreland, Cross Plains, Portland, Orlinda, Mitchellville, Cottontown, Oak Grove, Bledsoe Creek State Park, Bethpage and Green Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Granville, Johnston, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EST for central North Carolina. Target Area: Durham; Granville; Johnston; Wake Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Granville, central Wake, western Johnston and southeastern Durham Counties through 1000 AM EST At 934 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Fuquay-Varina to near Godwin. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Clayton, Butner, Benson, RDU International, Morrisville, Knightdale and Falls Lake State Rec Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. If the storm intensifies and rotation strengthens, a warning may need to be issued. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EST for north central North Carolina...and central and south central Virginia. Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caswell, southeastern Pittsylvania and southwestern Halifax Counties through 1015 AM EST At 959 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Milton, or 7 miles east of Providence, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milton Semora Elmo Blanch Hamer and Hyco Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
