Biden calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on election victory

By Kelly Garrity
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden on Monday called to congratulate Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on his party’s victory in last week’s elections, the country’s fifth in four years.

“The President reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel bilateral partnership, based on a bedrock of shared democratic values and mutual interests, and underscored his unwavering support for Israel’s security,” the White House said on Monday. “The two leaders agreed to speak again at the conclusion of Israel’s government formation process.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre first confirmed the call during a briefing with reporters on Monday, saying Biden called to congratulate Netanyahu and “commend Israel’s free and fair elections,” adding that the White House would “continue to closely monitor the government formation process.”

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, partnered with the far-right, ultra-Orthodox Religious Zionism party to build the coalition that helped him eke out a victory against his main rival, Prime Minister Yair Lapid. In the coming weeks, Netanyahu will be tasked with putting together a governing coalition, made up of both Religious Zionism members and members of Netanyahu’s Likud party, as well as some smaller religious parties.

Netanyahu’s election is seen by some as a referendum on his fitness to serve, as the former prime minister faces a trial on charges of corruption. Netanyahu pleaded not guilty last year, calling the charges against him “rigged.”

Washington, DC
