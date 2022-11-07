Read full article on original website
Health officials investigating measles outbreak at Franklin County childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health said they are investigating a measles outbreak associated with a local childcare facility. The agencies said there are currently four confirmed cases among unvaccinated children with no travel history. The childcare facility, which has not been named...
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane. She is searching for her fur-ever home. This 3-year-old mixed breed is as sweet as her name. She is looking forward to becoming your new best friend!. She loves to...
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
Columbus Weather: Enjoy what probably will be the last pleasant evening of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more nice evening then it turns windy, wet, and wintry. Dramatically colder temperatures are on the way for the foreseeable future. The furnace is about to get a significant workout. (Story continues below the daily forecast) THURSDAY NIGHT: turning cloudy with rain arriving overnight...
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
Columbus Weather: Rain gear needed for Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You're going to need your rain gear on Friday and cold gear Saturday!. Rain showers are moving in from the south from what is left of Hurricane Nicole. The storm has weakened to a tropical depression now, centered in Southern Georgia and pushing rain all the way up into Ohio already. Columbus will have rain most of the day on Friday. At the same time, there is a strong cold front moving in from the west. This cold front will push from west to east across Ohio later this afternoon and push the rain to the east later today.
Crossroads Church looking to feed families in need this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays can be tricky for those struggling with food insecurities. Getting a meal, let alone on a holiday, is not easy for everybody, but Crossroads Church is hoping to help feed 280 families in need this Thanksgiving. "We know this time of year is...
Franklin County Dog Shelter caring for 7 newborn puppies found abandoned in box
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Someone recently found a box of seven puppies in the middle of nowhere and brought them to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. "These guys would have died had the good Samaritan not come forward," Franklin County Dog Shelter Director Kaye Persinger said. As the sweet...
BalletMet's 'The Nutcracker' returns to the Ohio Theatre Dec. 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A beloved Columbus holiday tradition, BalletMet's "The Nutcracker", will return to the Ohio Theatre for 19 performances this December. “The Nutcracker is always such a special way for us all to ring in the holiday season,” BalletMet Artistic Director, Edwaard Liang, said. “It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year for us as a company when we get to gather everyone together – including our academy students – to bring this cherished tradition back to life for our city.”
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
Pelotonia raises nearly $22 million for cancer research in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During Pelotonia's Night of Impact Thursday, the organization announced it has raised nearly $22 million for cancer research in 2022. Pelotonia announced it raised $21,815,484 this year, surpassing last year's fundraising by more than 10%. Since it was established in 2008, Pelotonia has raised more...
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Licking County Emergency Management officials said the semi was carrying powdered chemicals which...
Santa arrives at Polaris Fashion Place this week, 6 weeks before Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Santa Claus is returning to Polaris Fashion Place on Friday!. Officials at the shopping mall announced Santa will arrive on Nov. 11 and stay until Christmas Eve. Family and friends are invited to stop by and take a holiday photo with Santa Monday through Saturday,...
Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
