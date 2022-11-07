ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TIME

Tech Stocks Are Falling. That’s A Bad Sign For The Economy

With a slew of technology companies reporting financial results this week, all eyes are on how investors will respond after a series of recent disappointing results from the biggest names in tech—including Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon—rattled investors about the industry’s outlook. As tech stocks continued to take a beating this week, Wall Street analysts warn that could be bad news for the broader economy, as lackluster earnings results likely signal that inflation and high interest rates are squeezing households and businesses more than expected. The latest slump adds to an already disappointing year for tech stocks, which were some...
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Be Cautious About Apple In the Near Term

The stronger dollar can reduce sales and earnings for U.S. companies selling into foreign markets. The worsening economy is beginning to impact Apple's results negatively. Strong rumors exist that Apple will pause hiring in most positions into 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
24/7 Wall St.

Apple Collides With Reality

Based on its most recent quarterly numbers, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is in extremely good shape. Revenue was up 8% to $90.1 billion. Earnings rose 4% to $1.29 per share. iPhone sales were a bit lighter than Wall Street forecasts, but Mac sales were unusually strong. This holiday season, Apple needs to show that demand for its new iPhone 14 is robust. News that suppliers need to cut shipments of some iPhones will hammer that goal.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Business Insider

Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over

Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
Sourcing Journal

China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up

U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
TheStreet

Amazon Became the Biggest Loser Following Price Drop

It's been a long fall from the top for Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock price. The company's market capitalization is officially down more than $1 trillion from the peak of $1.88 trillion it reached in July 2021. The company's market cap was sitting at $878.77 billion before Thursday's session.
NASDAQ

Wall Street Still Mad for Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT)

After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 33% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
Phone Arena

Verizon has Apple's unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in

Just in case you needed even that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is doing... about as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini was this time last year and the iPhone 12 mini the year before that, Verizon appears to have discreetly kicked off a pretty amazing early Black Friday 2022 deal on precisely this unpopular model today.
tipranks.com

China Lockdowns Bite Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Yet Analyst Remains Bullish

Apple will likely have multiple headwinds in the coming months. However, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains firmly focused on the company’s long-term potential. Tech titan Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not protected from a potential recession. Recently, the company warned of lower-than-expected shipments of the iPhone 14 this year due to COVID-related lockdowns in China. There are growing concerns on the Street that Apple’s revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 might take a hit. Nonetheless, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains steadfast with his Buy rating and $200 price target on AAPL stock.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Week Ahead, Apple, Activision And Warren Buffett - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, November 7:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed Path, Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers and Treasury bond yield eased, as investors peered into another key week for domestic markets amid questions over the Federal Reserve's appetite for prolonged rate hikes.
