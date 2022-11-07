Read full article on original website
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Tech Stocks Are Falling. That’s A Bad Sign For The Economy
With a slew of technology companies reporting financial results this week, all eyes are on how investors will respond after a series of recent disappointing results from the biggest names in tech—including Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon—rattled investors about the industry’s outlook. As tech stocks continued to take a beating this week, Wall Street analysts warn that could be bad news for the broader economy, as lackluster earnings results likely signal that inflation and high interest rates are squeezing households and businesses more than expected. The latest slump adds to an already disappointing year for tech stocks, which were some...
Tesla stock could fall another 43% as key support level is breached and investors deal with 'Twitter circus show', Wall Street analysts say
Tesla's drop to 17-month lows of Tuesday sets the stock up for more downside ahead, according to Fundstrat's Mark Newton. Newton sees the potential for a 43% decline to $109 per share, which would be an "extreme case." The potential decline comes as investors grow frustrated with Tesla CEO Elon...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Be Cautious About Apple In the Near Term
The stronger dollar can reduce sales and earnings for U.S. companies selling into foreign markets. The worsening economy is beginning to impact Apple's results negatively. Strong rumors exist that Apple will pause hiring in most positions into 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Apple Collides With Reality
Based on its most recent quarterly numbers, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is in extremely good shape. Revenue was up 8% to $90.1 billion. Earnings rose 4% to $1.29 per share. iPhone sales were a bit lighter than Wall Street forecasts, but Mac sales were unusually strong. This holiday season, Apple needs to show that demand for its new iPhone 14 is robust. News that suppliers need to cut shipments of some iPhones will hammer that goal.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over
Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach says any year-end stock market rally is going to be derailed by intense tax-loss selling
Jeffrey Gundlach is skeptical of any year-end rally in the stock market because of tax-loss harvesting. "There are so many losses to be harvested in every category ... everything is down," Gundlach told CNBC on Thursday. Tax-loss harvesting allows investors to realize losses that can offset future realized gains, helping...
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, granting respite from a very bad year for tech stocks
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, per Bloomberg. Jeff Bezos added $10.5 billion to his fortune after Amazon's share price closed 12% higher on Thursday. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index closed 7.5% higher on Thursday, but is still 29% lower this year so far.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
Elon Musk's Tesla has seen $600 billion wiped from its market value this year - and it's now worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has dropped below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value. Tesla stock has been hit by a wider tech sell-off and concerns over Musk's Twitter takeover. Berkshire has benefited from the rush to haven assets, and profited from higher interest rates. Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below...
Amazon Became the Biggest Loser Following Price Drop
It's been a long fall from the top for Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock price. The company's market capitalization is officially down more than $1 trillion from the peak of $1.88 trillion it reached in July 2021. The company's market cap was sitting at $878.77 billion before Thursday's session.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Still Mad for Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT)
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 33% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
Phone Arena
Verizon has Apple's unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in
Just in case you needed even that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is doing... about as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini was this time last year and the iPhone 12 mini the year before that, Verizon appears to have discreetly kicked off a pretty amazing early Black Friday 2022 deal on precisely this unpopular model today.
tipranks.com
China Lockdowns Bite Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Yet Analyst Remains Bullish
Apple will likely have multiple headwinds in the coming months. However, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains firmly focused on the company’s long-term potential. Tech titan Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not protected from a potential recession. Recently, the company warned of lower-than-expected shipments of the iPhone 14 this year due to COVID-related lockdowns in China. There are growing concerns on the Street that Apple’s revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 might take a hit. Nonetheless, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains steadfast with his Buy rating and $200 price target on AAPL stock.
Stocks Edge Higher, Week Ahead, Apple, Activision And Warren Buffett - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, November 7:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed Path, Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers and Treasury bond yield eased, as investors peered into another key week for domestic markets amid questions over the Federal Reserve's appetite for prolonged rate hikes.
