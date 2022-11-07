ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Yellen visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnership

NEW DELHI — Supply chains, Russia's war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 were top issues for U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she met with Indian government and business leaders Friday in New Delhi. Both Yellen and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for the strengthening of...
WRAL News

Global stocks rise after lower US inflation eases rate fears

BEIJING — Global stock markets rose Friday after U.S. inflation eased more than had been expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's benchmark surged 7.7% while Tokyo and Shanghai also gained. London and Frankfurt rose in early trading. Wall...
WRAL News

EU expects recession to hit Europe as inflation hangs on

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power.
WRAL News

UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal

GENEVA — Top Russian and U.N. officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire.
WRAL News

Slightly more Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose slightly last week, but the labor market remains healthy despite job cuts that have begun to spread across industries most affected by soaring interest rates, such as housing and technology. Unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 5...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

UK economy shrinks as economists warn of more pain to come

LONDON — Britain’s economy shrank in the three months to September, official statistics said Friday, as forecasters warned of many months of contraction to come. The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product fell by 0.2% between July and September, a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless is seen to signal the start of a long recession.
WRAL News

German lawmakers OK delay in switching off nuclear plants

BERLIN — German lawmakers have approved a plan to keep the country's three remaining nuclear power plants until mid-April, extending their life beyond the originally planned shut-off at the end of this year. The lower house of parliament voted 375-216 to approve the extension, with 70 abstentions. Friday's vote...
WRAL News

Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia’s largest health insurer and dumping customers’ personal medical records on the dark web, Australian officials said Friday. Australian Federal Police took the unusual step of attributing blame for the unsolved cybercrime...
WRAL News

Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic

LONDON — British climate activists who have blocked roads and splattered artworks with soup said Friday they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, has sparked...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy