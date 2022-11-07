Read full article on original website
Related
Yellen visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnership
NEW DELHI — Supply chains, Russia's war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 were top issues for U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she met with Indian government and business leaders Friday in New Delhi. Both Yellen and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for the strengthening of...
Carbon emissions from fossil fuels rise globally, including U.S., but drop in China
A new accounting of carbon dioxide emissions finds that heat-trapping gas pollution from fossil fuels went up this year about 1% from last year.
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was...
Global stocks rise after lower US inflation eases rate fears
BEIJING — Global stock markets rose Friday after U.S. inflation eased more than had been expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's benchmark surged 7.7% while Tokyo and Shanghai also gained. London and Frankfurt rose in early trading. Wall...
EU expects recession to hit Europe as inflation hangs on
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power.
UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal
GENEVA — Top Russian and U.N. officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire.
Slightly more Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose slightly last week, but the labor market remains healthy despite job cuts that have begun to spread across industries most affected by soaring interest rates, such as housing and technology. Unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 5...
UK economy shrinks as economists warn of more pain to come
LONDON — Britain’s economy shrank in the three months to September, official statistics said Friday, as forecasters warned of many months of contraction to come. The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product fell by 0.2% between July and September, a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless is seen to signal the start of a long recession.
Wall Street surges as S&P 500 soars on cooling inflation
NEW YORK — Stocks are bursting toward their best day in years Thursday as exhilaration sweeps Wall Street and financial markets worldwide after a report showed inflation in the United States slowed last month by even more than expected. The S&P 500 was 4.5% higher in afternoon trading, and...
German lawmakers OK delay in switching off nuclear plants
BERLIN — German lawmakers have approved a plan to keep the country's three remaining nuclear power plants until mid-April, extending their life beyond the originally planned shut-off at the end of this year. The lower house of parliament voted 375-216 to approve the extension, with 70 abstentions. Friday's vote...
Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia’s largest health insurer and dumping customers’ personal medical records on the dark web, Australian officials said Friday. Australian Federal Police took the unusual step of attributing blame for the unsolved cybercrime...
Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic
LONDON — British climate activists who have blocked roads and splattered artworks with soup said Friday they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, has sparked...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0