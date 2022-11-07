Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
JSU student who was hit by car on campus dies
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed. According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last Wednesday […]
wvtm13.com
Celebration Of Life scheduled for Jacksonville State student Leah Tarvin Friday, Nov. 11
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Holly Pond, AL's Leah Tarvin, who died last week after being struck by a vehicle at a campus crosswalk at Jacksonville State University. Leah Tarvin, a JSU student majoring in forensic science, was airlifted to UAB Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The...
wvtm13.com
Silent walk across crosswalk to remember JSU student Leah Tarvin
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A silent walk was held Wednesday night to remember Jacksonville State University Leah Tarvin. A large crowd gathered in front of Brewer Hall on Highway 21 in Jacksonville, and slowly walked across the roadway, on the same crosswalk where Ms. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Nov. 2.
WAFF
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
wvtm13.com
Jacksonville State student Leah Tarvin dies two days after being struck by vehicle, organs donated
Twenty-two-year-old Jacksonville State student Leah Tarvin died on Friday evening, a UAB Hospital spokesman confirms to WVTM13. Tarvin's family, doctors and nurses lined the hallways late Friday for an Honor Walk, as Tarvin was wheeled to surgery where her organs were procured so that others can live. It was Wednesday...
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
Anniston Police and Crimestopers Seek Help Locating Missing Woman
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Police said 36-year-old Miya Shavone Marshall was last seen in Anniston, Alabama. She is described as a Black female who stands around 5’2” and weighs around 160 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. […]
Young man found dead in crashed, bullet-riddled vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a young man died following a Sunday-night crash in Pinson. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. to a report of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive, said Lt. Joni Money. When they arrived at the location, they...
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
78-year-old father shoots son with shotgun after he wouldn’t allow him into the house, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 78 in Bremen. According...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff's Office announces death of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office has died due to medical complications that began about two weeks ago. The sheriff's office confirmed the death Wednesday night. Guthrie had been admitted to the hospital Oct. 22 and was awaiting surgery when he took a turn for the...
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County
PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
UPDATED: JSU Student Passes Away After Being Struck by a Vehicle
Jacksonville, AL – JSU student Leah Tarvin who was hit by a car while crossing Highway 21 in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall Wednesday afternoon has passed away from her injuries. She was treated at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS before being airlifted to UAB Hospital where she died on Friday from her injuries. Per a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13 Ms Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live. Also according to the statement UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as the organ recovery process began Friday afternoon. Leah Tarvin died at 22 years old.
Man accused of recording Albertville gym tanning room
An Albertville man was arrested after court documents show he tried to film someone while changing clothes at a local gym.
wdhn.com
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Crystal Garner said her goats don’t eat pumpkins. She knows, she said Monday, because she’s tried to give it to them. But Garner said that her neighbors in Ragland, Alabama, have accused her family’s goats of destroying their flowers and eating their pumpkins. And according to court records, it’s landed her husband in the county jail.
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings
Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
Years after brothers serve 20 years for rape they said they did not commit, judge tosses wrongful conviction
This is an opinion column. Frank Meadows, Jr. may never wear sneakers again. He and his older brother Quinton Cook can laugh about it now. They can laugh about something as inconsequential as footwear and what they’ll wear to church. They can laugh about it now because of the...
UPDATED: Pedestrian Accident Fatal After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game
Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 7