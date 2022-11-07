ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

CBS 42

JSU student who was hit by car on campus dies

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed. According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last Wednesday […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Silent walk across crosswalk to remember JSU student Leah Tarvin

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A silent walk was held Wednesday night to remember Jacksonville State University Leah Tarvin. A large crowd gathered in front of Brewer Hall on Highway 21 in Jacksonville, and slowly walked across the roadway, on the same crosswalk where Ms. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Nov. 2.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAFF

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County

PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
PELL CITY, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: JSU Student Passes Away After Being Struck by a Vehicle

Jacksonville, AL – JSU student Leah Tarvin who was hit by a car while crossing Highway 21 in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall Wednesday afternoon has passed away from her injuries. She was treated at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS before being airlifted to UAB Hospital where she died on Friday from her injuries. Per a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13 Ms Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live. Also according to the statement UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as the organ recovery process began Friday afternoon. Leah Tarvin died at 22 years old.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats

RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Crystal Garner said her goats don’t eat pumpkins. She knows, she said Monday, because she’s tried to give it to them. But Garner said that her neighbors in Ragland, Alabama, have accused her family’s goats of destroying their flowers and eating their pumpkins. And according to court records, it’s landed her husband in the county jail.
RAGLAND, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE  — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings

Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Pedestrian Accident Fatal After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game

Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.
OXFORD, AL

