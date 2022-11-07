Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for credit card theft in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards. South Charleston PD says the man stole the credit cards in South Charleston and then used them in St. Albans on Wednesday. Anyone with information should contact Detective J.D. Keeney at […]
WVNews
West Virginia State Police arrest man in Texas in Greenbrier County cold case
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old male has been extradited back to West Virginia from Texas on an allegation that he robbed and murdered a 53-year-old Lewisburg man back in 2007. Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger was indicted in October on charges of first-degree robbery and murder, according to...
WSAZ
Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 48 years of firefighting and answering critical medical emergencies, Chief John Smoot walked out of the Teays Valley fire station a disappointed man after Election Day -- all after a levy failed in Putnam County. “It really disappoints me,” Smoot said. ”If the voters...
Estimated 200 acres on fire at West Virginia national park
While some other fires across the region have cleared, a large brush fire continues in the Wild Rock area of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
wchstv.com
Little change in active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations Thursday in W.Va.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Little change was reported in COVID-19 totals in the Mountain State on Thursday. Hospitalizations decreased by one to 141, including 19 people in intensive care and nine people on ventilators (down one), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Active...
WTAP
What a Red Flag Warning means
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You might’ve heard about the Red Flag Warning put out Wednesday. WTAP spoke to a regional forester about what it means. West Virginia Forestry Division’s Vernon Stephens says Red Flag Warnings are issued due to extremely dry conditions and gusty winds. Fires can spread...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop in W.Va.; two more virus-related deaths added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dropped noticeably in West Virginia on Wednesday as two more virus-related deaths were reported. The state’s active case total dropped from 926 to 798, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency, which did not report data on Tuesday due to the election, added 488 new positive cases Wednesday.
wchstv.com
Rain Friday will help with fires but hinder travel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another dry and breezy day led to more brush fires across the area with pre-existing ones continuing to burn even if under control. Our last dry, sunny 70-degree day for a while is in the books and now we are anticipating some big changes. A...
wchstv.com
NWS issues a red flag warning Wednesday for parts of W.Va., Ky. and Ohio
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With low relative humidity and gusty winds expected, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. The National Weather Service in Charleston said the red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m....
Most of West Virginia under Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service announced that that dozens of counties are under a Red Flag Warning.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Board of Education approves project for schools on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Board of Education approved a project Wednesday that calls for $380,000 in first-year funding to implement additional Communities in Schools resources in schools that serve the West Side of Charleston. Students in the targeted area will benefit from four Communities in Schools...
National Weather Service: Burning not recommended in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning regarding increased fire danger on Tuesday for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and much of West Virginia. The NWS issued an additional Red Flag Warning for the region on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NWS says dry conditions, low humidity, and […]
Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. Capitol dome to be lit in purple Thursday night to honor Purple Heart anniversary
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you glance up at the West Virginia Capitol dome Thursday night and see it lit in purple, your eyes will not be playing tricks on you. The dome will be glowing in purple in honor of the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart Award, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
wchstv.com
Fire risk Wednesday; torrential rain brings major travel hazard Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Eyewitness Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Wednesday and again for Friday - for very different reasons. A rare red flag warning has been issued for Wednesday by the National Weather Service. The NWS is warning that critical fire weather conditions will be occurring that can lead to extreme fire behavior.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sunset Cemetery to be only West Virginia graveyard with Purple Heart designation
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memorial Funeral Home announced Monday, that the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery would be dedicated as the only Purple Heart cemetery in the state of West Virginia and the Mid-Ohio Valley on Friday. Dwight Ullman, general manager, said the state will recognize the cemetery with a proclamation...
Why are West Virginia gas prices going up again?
Gas prices have ticked up again nationally, and in West Virginia despite the fact that AAA said fewer American drivers fueled up during the same time period.
West Virginia General Election Results 2022
Editor’s Note: Any results that appear prior to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022, are a test of the results feed and are NOT results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in West Virginia for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, […]
WSAZ
St. Albans Studio of Dance team to walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on WSAZ at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
West Virginia food bank breaks Guinness World Record
Over the weekend, a food bank in Charleston, West Virginia attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the largest word spelled with packaged food, and according to Gov. Jim Justice, they succeeded.
