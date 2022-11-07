ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

WOWK 13 News

Suspect wanted for credit card theft in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards. South Charleston PD says the man stole the credit cards in South Charleston and then used them in St. Albans on Wednesday. Anyone with information should contact Detective J.D. Keeney at […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 48 years of firefighting and answering critical medical emergencies, Chief John Smoot walked out of the Teays Valley fire station a disappointed man after Election Day -- all after a levy failed in Putnam County. “It really disappoints me,” Smoot said. ”If the voters...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

What a Red Flag Warning means

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You might’ve heard about the Red Flag Warning put out Wednesday. WTAP spoke to a regional forester about what it means. West Virginia Forestry Division’s Vernon Stephens says Red Flag Warnings are issued due to extremely dry conditions and gusty winds. Fires can spread...
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop in W.Va.; two more virus-related deaths added

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dropped noticeably in West Virginia on Wednesday as two more virus-related deaths were reported. The state’s active case total dropped from 926 to 798, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency, which did not report data on Tuesday due to the election, added 488 new positive cases Wednesday.
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Rain Friday will help with fires but hinder travel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another dry and breezy day led to more brush fires across the area with pre-existing ones continuing to burn even if under control. Our last dry, sunny 70-degree day for a while is in the books and now we are anticipating some big changes. A...
GEORGIA STATE
WVNS

Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
MAINE STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. Capitol dome to be lit in purple Thursday night to honor Purple Heart anniversary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you glance up at the West Virginia Capitol dome Thursday night and see it lit in purple, your eyes will not be playing tricks on you. The dome will be glowing in purple in honor of the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart Award, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
wchstv.com

Fire risk Wednesday; torrential rain brings major travel hazard Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Eyewitness Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Wednesday and again for Friday - for very different reasons. A rare red flag warning has been issued for Wednesday by the National Weather Service. The NWS is warning that critical fire weather conditions will be occurring that can lead to extreme fire behavior.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia General Election Results 2022

Editor’s Note: Any results that appear prior to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022, are a test of the results feed and are NOT results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in West Virginia for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

