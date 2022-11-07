Kansas City police officers save 1-month-old baby girl’s life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Police Department officers saved the life of a 1-month-old child after responding to calls that she wasn’t breathing.

Officers Richard DuChaine and Charles Owen responded to the call and immediately ran into the house upon arrival.

The duo arrived before emergency medical services and the father of the infant handed the baby girl to Officer DuChaine.

“I knew that he was going to make sure that she was going to be okay,” Kamiyah’s mom, Tajanea Allen said.

Allen said her 1-month-old was not herself that morning. Kamiyah was acting strangely and suddenly stopped breathing.

Allen called 911. She said Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner got there just in time. They sprinted through the front door to help.

“The best thing was is we were there in about 30 seconds,” DuChaine said.

Body camera footage shows Kamiyah’s dad handing Kamiyah to DuChaine after he ran inside.

DuChaine said he didn’t feel a heartbeat.

DuChaine immediately started compressions. When that didn’t work, he turned to back thrusts and saw progress.

“After several back thrusts I could start seeing a little bit of life coming to the baby,” DuChaine said.

KaMiyah started moving, making noises and breathing.

“That’s my hero. He saved my daughter,” Allen said. “I will do anything for that man, he saved my daughter and I thank him for that.”

Allen said Kamiyah has been diagnosed with RSV. She’s currently in the NICU but expected to be okay.

KaMiyah’s also a preemie, born at 34 weeks.

“But she’s a fighter,” Allen said. “She’s a fighter.”

DuChaine has a daughter of his own who was born early. He knows how hard it can be and that’s why this save and a visit to the hospital was so rewarding to make sure Kamiyah was OK.

“I’ve been in your shoes, I know exactly what it feels like,” DuChaine said. “And that’s the biggest thing, is just being so close and I could actually relate to this family that I serve.”

DuChaine encourages everyone to take a CPR class each year. He said the training can truly save lives.

DuChaine began life-saving measures immediately, including infant chest compressions and back thrusts.

The baby girl eventually began breathing again and was turned on her side and Owen checked for any obstructions.

The infant was taken to the hospital and DuChaine and Owen paid her a visit.

