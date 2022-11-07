ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police officers save 1-month-old baby girl’s life

By Juan Cisneros, Regan Porter
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVEYk_0j2BPdEw00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Police Department officers saved the life of a 1-month-old child after responding to calls that she wasn’t breathing.

Officers Richard DuChaine and Charles Owen responded to the call and immediately ran into the house upon arrival.

Flu cases double at Kansas City hospital in past week

The duo arrived before emergency medical services and the father of the infant handed the baby girl to Officer DuChaine.

“I knew that he was going to make sure that she was going to be okay,” Kamiyah’s mom, Tajanea Allen said.

Allen said her 1-month-old was not herself that morning. Kamiyah was acting strangely and suddenly stopped breathing.

Allen called 911. She said Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner got there just in time. They sprinted through the front door to help.

“The best thing was is we were there in about 30 seconds,” DuChaine said.

Body camera footage shows Kamiyah’s dad handing Kamiyah to DuChaine after he ran inside.

DuChaine said he didn’t feel a heartbeat.

DuChaine immediately started compressions. When that didn’t work, he turned to back thrusts and saw progress.

Nevada’s lessons for Kansas about Panasonic’s EV battery plant

“After several back thrusts I could start seeing a little bit of life coming to the baby,” DuChaine said.

KaMiyah started moving, making noises and breathing.

“That’s my hero. He saved my daughter,” Allen said. “I will do anything for that man, he saved my daughter and I thank him for that.”

Allen said Kamiyah has been diagnosed with RSV. She’s currently in the NICU but expected to be okay.

KaMiyah’s also a preemie, born at 34 weeks.

“But she’s a fighter,” Allen said. “She’s a fighter.”

DuChaine has a daughter of his own who was born early. He knows how hard it can be and that’s why this save and a visit to the hospital was so rewarding to make sure Kamiyah was OK.

“I’ve been in your shoes, I know exactly what it feels like,” DuChaine said. “And that’s the biggest thing, is just being so close and I could actually relate to this family that I serve.”

DuChaine encourages everyone to take a CPR class each year. He said the training can truly save lives.

3 juveniles seriously injured in Olathe crash near US 56

DuChaine began life-saving measures immediately, including infant chest compressions and back thrusts.

The baby girl eventually began breathing again and was turned on her side and Owen checked for any obstructions.

The infant was taken to the hospital and DuChaine and Owen paid her a visit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police locate missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri. Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bodycam: Police officers save 1-month-old baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO Police Officers saved a baby’s life last week. Thursday, November 3, 2022 Ofc Richard DuChaine and his partner, Ofc Charles Owen, responded to a call for a 1-month-old girl who wasn’t breathing. Arriving before EMS, they sprinted into the house, where the father handed the baby over to DuChaine — as seen on bodycam video...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK police looking for missing 63-year-old not seen since Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday morning. According to the KCKPD, 63-year-old Paul Thrasher was last seen leaving home to take a drive. He drives a vintage, blue, two-door Chevrolet pickup. The 1972 pickup...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS
Hays Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy