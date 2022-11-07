Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Health officials investigating measles outbreak at Franklin County childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health said they are investigating a measles outbreak associated with a local childcare facility. The agencies said there are currently four confirmed cases among unvaccinated children with no travel history. The childcare facility, which has not been named...
WSYX ABC6
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
WSYX ABC6
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane. She is searching for her fur-ever home. This 3-year-old mixed breed is as sweet as her name. She is looking forward to becoming your new best friend!. She loves to...
WSYX ABC6
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
WSYX ABC6
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
WSYX ABC6
Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Enjoy what probably will be the last pleasant evening of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more nice evening then it turns windy, wet, and wintry. Dramatically colder temperatures are on the way for the foreseeable future. The furnace is about to get a significant workout. (Story continues below the daily forecast) THURSDAY NIGHT: turning cloudy with rain arriving overnight...
WSYX ABC6
Home for Families aiming to close hunger gap amongst kids with afterschool food program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A major problem across Central Ohio that impacts a number of kids and their lives is food insecurity. Countless kids miss out on essential needs like warm meals on a daily basis, but one organization is stepping in to tackle the issue. Home For Families...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
WSYX ABC6
Emergency Management Agency hosts winter preparedness meet up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Halloween decorations still aren’t put away in many neighborhoods, but across central Ohio, Emergency Preparedness officials are getting ready for winter weather. “When snow and ice come, our guys know that is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Brooke Ebersole with the Ohio Department of Transportation...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Rain gear needed for Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You're going to need your rain gear on Friday and cold gear Saturday!. Rain showers are moving in from the south from what is left of Hurricane Nicole. The storm has weakened to a tropical depression now, centered in Southern Georgia and pushing rain all the way up into Ohio already. Columbus will have rain most of the day on Friday. At the same time, there is a strong cold front moving in from the west. This cold front will push from west to east across Ohio later this afternoon and push the rain to the east later today.
WSYX ABC6
Crossroads Church looking to feed families in need this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays can be tricky for those struggling with food insecurities. Getting a meal, let alone on a holiday, is not easy for everybody, but Crossroads Church is hoping to help feed 280 families in need this Thanksgiving. "We know this time of year is...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
WSYX ABC6
BalletMet's 'The Nutcracker' returns to the Ohio Theatre Dec. 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A beloved Columbus holiday tradition, BalletMet's "The Nutcracker", will return to the Ohio Theatre for 19 performances this December. “The Nutcracker is always such a special way for us all to ring in the holiday season,” BalletMet Artistic Director, Edwaard Liang, said. “It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year for us as a company when we get to gather everyone together – including our academy students – to bring this cherished tradition back to life for our city.”
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus dads unite to put baby-changing tables in restrooms of small businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dads across Columbus are uniting to tackle a stinky situation: Fathers pushing to clean poop but needing a bit of help and it all starts at the changing table. Columbus City Councilmen Rob Dorans and Nick Bankston are new dads. Both have sons under the...
WSYX ABC6
Santa arrives at Polaris Fashion Place this week, 6 weeks before Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Santa Claus is returning to Polaris Fashion Place on Friday!. Officials at the shopping mall announced Santa will arrive on Nov. 11 and stay until Christmas Eve. Family and friends are invited to stop by and take a holiday photo with Santa Monday through Saturday,...
WSYX ABC6
Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
