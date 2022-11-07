COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You're going to need your rain gear on Friday and cold gear Saturday!. Rain showers are moving in from the south from what is left of Hurricane Nicole. The storm has weakened to a tropical depression now, centered in Southern Georgia and pushing rain all the way up into Ohio already. Columbus will have rain most of the day on Friday. At the same time, there is a strong cold front moving in from the west. This cold front will push from west to east across Ohio later this afternoon and push the rain to the east later today.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO