Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane. She is searching for her fur-ever home. This 3-year-old mixed breed is as sweet as her name. She is looking forward to becoming your new best friend!. She loves to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Emergency Management Agency hosts winter preparedness meet up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Halloween decorations still aren’t put away in many neighborhoods, but across central Ohio, Emergency Preparedness officials are getting ready for winter weather. “When snow and ice come, our guys know that is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Brooke Ebersole with the Ohio Department of Transportation...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Rain gear needed for Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You're going to need your rain gear on Friday and cold gear Saturday!. Rain showers are moving in from the south from what is left of Hurricane Nicole. The storm has weakened to a tropical depression now, centered in Southern Georgia and pushing rain all the way up into Ohio already. Columbus will have rain most of the day on Friday. At the same time, there is a strong cold front moving in from the west. This cold front will push from west to east across Ohio later this afternoon and push the rain to the east later today.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

BalletMet's 'The Nutcracker' returns to the Ohio Theatre Dec. 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A beloved Columbus holiday tradition, BalletMet's "The Nutcracker", will return to the Ohio Theatre for 19 performances this December. “The Nutcracker is always such a special way for us all to ring in the holiday season,” BalletMet Artistic Director, Edwaard Liang, said. “It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year for us as a company when we get to gather everyone together – including our academy students – to bring this cherished tradition back to life for our city.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
COLUMBUS, OH

