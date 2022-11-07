Read full article on original website
Witnesses asked to identify man seen at fatal shooting of retired RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has released photos of a man they believe is connected to the murder of Retired Officer William Keith Booker. They’re also working with Booker’s family to provide a cash reward to anyone who has information about the fatal shooting on September 25, 2022. As we […]
WHEC TV-10
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
iheart.com
CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl
A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
13 WHAM
Police investigating shooting on Myrtle Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Laurel Streets for a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:30 Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken to Strong Hospital via AMR...
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
Man shot overnight in area of Myrtle Street and Laurel Street
The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee arrested for firing shots near group mourning 17-year-old murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested after police said he fired shots on Weld Street near a group mourning the murder of teenager Chance Mosley. Group gathered last Wednesday night and scattered once the shots went off. Rochester police said bullets hit a nearby house but no one was struck by the gunfire.
Two Rochester men convicted in 2020 kidnapping and murder
Raymond Dukes, 50, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, and assault in the second degree for the murder of Tim Lewis.
Rochester man arrested for arson, burglary after series of fires in city
They say he also set two dumpsters on fire at a Family Dollar on Dewey Avenue Tuesday evening.
Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash
A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
13 WHAM
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
13 WHAM
Deputy on administrative duty following fatal crash involving teen
East Rochester, N.Y. — A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty following a fatal crash involving a teenager. Shortly after midnight Saturday, an officer from the East Rochester Police Department responded to a crash on Bluff Drive near Garfield Avenue and found the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Honeoye Falls, dead.
13 WHAM
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Chili Ave and Old Scottsville Road intersection for a pedestrian struck around 5:25 p.m. The 36-year-old woman was transported to Strong Hospital and is currently being treated for her injuries, but her condition is unknown...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Phillip Hann turned himself in on 11.10.22
Phillip Hann is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Hann is wanted for criminal contempt. Hann has violated an order of protection. Hann is 36 years old. Hann has red hair and hazel eyes. Hann is 6′ tall and weighs 165 pounds. Hann has a tattoo on...
17-year-old killed in car accident
Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi.
Brockport bus driver charged with transporting children while intoxicated
School officials notified both parents of Brockport students and the Brockport Police Department.
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
Grieving sister calls for an end to silence in William Keith Booker’s murder
“And it hurts that he died alone, in the city that he loved,” Toluhi said through tears.
13 WHAM
Brockport school bus driver accused of driving drunk
Brockport, N.Y. — A bus driver from the Brockport Central School District was fired and faces charges, after he allegedly drove a school bus while drunk Monday. Police said Robert Manley, 47, had a blood-alcohol content of .14%. The district said the driver was on an out-of-district bus run...
Comments / 2