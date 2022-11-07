ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
kentuckytoday.com

Behind the numbers: Amendment 2's defeat came down to rural-urban divide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky voters rejected Constitutional Amendment 2 on Nov. 8. The pro-life measure failed by a margin of 4.8 percentage points. The amendment would have added a section to the Kentucky constitution stating: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
WHAS 11

Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
kentuckytoday.com

Amendment 2 fails to pass, pro-life advocates stay galvanized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Even though Constitutional Amendment 2 was defeated at the polls Tuesday, the fight for the unborn is far from over, say pro-life leaders in the commonwealth. The opposition to Amendment 2, fortified with $5 million in mostly out-of-state funding, had a barrage of television commercials...
WTVQ

Hundreds of Kentucky medical providers urge ‘no’ vote on Amendment 2

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the weekend, more than 400 medical providers released a letter opposing Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment appearing on the Kentucky ballot. In the letter, the medical providers said making abortion unconstitutional will compromise care for women who are dealing with pregnancy complications, like fetal...
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear to make local appearances Tuesday

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re living in Western Kentucky, there’s a chance you might walk into Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday. Gov. Beshear will be making stops in three counties throughout the day — Ohio, Muhlenberg and Henderson. He’ll join local leaders and industry executives to break ground on a new distillery in […]
WLWT 5

4 people from Kentucky win thousands on Powerball

It wasn't the $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot, but four people in Kentucky won thousands off their tickets. The California Lottery sold the jackpot-winning ticket from last night’s Powerball drawing for the $2.04 billion jackpot. Kentucky lottery officials said they had four big Powerball winners from Tuesday's drawing. The Kentucky...
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
territorysupply.com

8 Fantastic Kentucky Cabin Rentals with Hot Tubs

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Thanks to Kentucky’s hot summers and relatively mild winters, it’s a fantastic year-round travel destination. During the warmer months, the state welcomes visitors with...
