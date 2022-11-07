Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
wdrb.com
Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
kentuckytoday.com
Behind the numbers: Amendment 2's defeat came down to rural-urban divide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky voters rejected Constitutional Amendment 2 on Nov. 8. The pro-life measure failed by a margin of 4.8 percentage points. The amendment would have added a section to the Kentucky constitution stating: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Fireball 'Brighter Than Full Moon' Blazes Across Kentucky Sky
NASA Meteor Watch said the fireball was "brighter than the full moon."
These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky
In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
WHAS 11
Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
kentuckytoday.com
Amendment 2 fails to pass, pro-life advocates stay galvanized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Even though Constitutional Amendment 2 was defeated at the polls Tuesday, the fight for the unborn is far from over, say pro-life leaders in the commonwealth. The opposition to Amendment 2, fortified with $5 million in mostly out-of-state funding, had a barrage of television commercials...
WTVQ
Hundreds of Kentucky medical providers urge ‘no’ vote on Amendment 2
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the weekend, more than 400 medical providers released a letter opposing Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment appearing on the Kentucky ballot. In the letter, the medical providers said making abortion unconstitutional will compromise care for women who are dealing with pregnancy complications, like fetal...
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
Gov. Beshear to make local appearances Tuesday
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re living in Western Kentucky, there’s a chance you might walk into Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday. Gov. Beshear will be making stops in three counties throughout the day — Ohio, Muhlenberg and Henderson. He’ll join local leaders and industry executives to break ground on a new distillery in […]
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
WLWT 5
4 people from Kentucky win thousands on Powerball
It wasn't the $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot, but four people in Kentucky won thousands off their tickets. The California Lottery sold the jackpot-winning ticket from last night’s Powerball drawing for the $2.04 billion jackpot. Kentucky lottery officials said they had four big Powerball winners from Tuesday's drawing. The Kentucky...
WHAS 11
'My faith teaches me that there are second chances in this life': Kentucky governor promotes 'prison-to-work' program
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday promoted a “prison-to-work” initiative aimed at offering second chances for those incarcerated in Kentucky by having jobs lined up for them before they leave custody. The goal is to match them with Kentucky businesses in need of workers by...
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
Fox 19
3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday implicates two Indiana residents and a man from Kentucky in a years-long conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China. At risk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, were sensitive technical drawings related to military projects including aviation, submarine, radar,...
territorysupply.com
8 Fantastic Kentucky Cabin Rentals with Hot Tubs
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Thanks to Kentucky’s hot summers and relatively mild winters, it’s a fantastic year-round travel destination. During the warmer months, the state welcomes visitors with...
