ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Columbus leaders announce new gun legislation in effort to reduce violent crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In their continued effort to curb gun violence in the city, Columbus leaders announced on Wednesday three new pieces of firearm legislation. City Councilmember Shayla Favor said the proposed legislation will do the following:. 1) Define “large capacity magazine” as any magazine, belt, drum, feed...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mayor Ginther presents 2023 General Fund budget, largest-ever in city history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. The city presented a balanced budget of $1.14 billion, the largest-ever in city history. Money will be used for programs, services and priorities benefiting Columbus residents and neighborhoods while restoring key reserves...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people injured in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Linden. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. along East 15th Avenue, across from Columbus Fire Station 18. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: Body found in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a residence in the Hilltop Thursday morning. Officers are on the scene along Nashoba Avenue where there was a report of a body found. The unidentified person was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy