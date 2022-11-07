Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus leaders announce new gun legislation in effort to reduce violent crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In their continued effort to curb gun violence in the city, Columbus leaders announced on Wednesday three new pieces of firearm legislation. City Councilmember Shayla Favor said the proposed legislation will do the following:. 1) Define “large capacity magazine” as any magazine, belt, drum, feed...
WSYX ABC6
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
WSYX ABC6
Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council holds first hearing on proposed flavored tobacco legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a packed house inside Council Chambers Wednesday for Columbus City Council's first hearing on Columbus Public Health's Proposed Flavored Tobacco Legislation. Nearly 50 community members, health experts, small business owners, and more testified during the hearing, either for or against the possible ban.
WSYX ABC6
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther presents 2023 General Fund budget, largest-ever in city history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. The city presented a balanced budget of $1.14 billion, the largest-ever in city history. Money will be used for programs, services and priorities benefiting Columbus residents and neighborhoods while restoring key reserves...
WSYX ABC6
Voters approve $90M bond to provide infrastructure funding for Pickerington schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Voters in Pickerington voted to pass an $89.9 million bond to provide funding for the Pickerington Local School District. The district has said funding from the levy would be used to address overcrowding issues in schools. The district said the funding will be used to:
WSYX ABC6
2 people injured in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Linden. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. along East 15th Avenue, across from Columbus Fire Station 18. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She...
WSYX ABC6
Health officials investigating measles outbreak at Franklin County childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health said they are investigating a measles outbreak associated with a local childcare facility. The agencies said there are currently four confirmed cases among unvaccinated children with no travel history. The childcare facility, which has not been named...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metropolitan Library hosts meeting for community input on new Linden branch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library will host a meeting next week to get community input on the design of the new branch. On Monday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CML will conduct a survey to find out what customers of the Linden Branch would like to see in the new library.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
WSYX ABC6
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Body found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a residence in the Hilltop Thursday morning. Officers are on the scene along Nashoba Avenue where there was a report of a body found. The unidentified person was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived, police...
WSYX ABC6
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of bystander during gas station gun battle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives charged an 18-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a gas station shootout that left one man dead. During the early morning hours of Oct. 30, Columbus police said eight men with semi-automatic rifles came out of Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue and a gun battle ensured.
WSYX ABC6
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
WSYX ABC6
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
WSYX ABC6
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin Township, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that...
WSYX ABC6
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
WSYX ABC6
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
