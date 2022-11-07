Read full article on original website
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Nicole makes FL landfall; NC impacts still Friday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole is now a tropical storm after making landfall on the Florida coast; it was as a hurricane in the early morning hours of Thursday before landfall. Nicole became the third hurricane already this month after Lisa and Martin. Hurricane warnings were triggered for the northeastern Bahamas and parts of the […]
WLOS.com
Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
WLOS.com
Californian takes $2B lotto prize, but nearly two dozen people just became millionaires
WASHINGTON, D.C. (TND) — One lucky person from California just won the $2 billion grand prize after this week's historic Powerball drawing, but a handful of other lucky winners also hit it big. 23 people across fifteen states to be exact. According to the Powerball's website, California and Florida...
WLOS.com
Watching Nicole: McDowell emergency officials prep for hurricane's remnants
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole approached Western North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, emergency management officials in McDowell County started preparations for potential flooding. McDowell County officials said crews were on standby inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “This is a huge asset to...
WLOS.com
Asheville's public tennis courts to be dual-lined for pickleball play
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 that all outdoor hard surface public tennis courts maintained by the city of Asheville will soon become dual-lined in order to convert the courts to pickleball courts for shared use. Officials said as the popularity of pickleball...
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
WLOS.com
More than 100 townhome units coming to Arden, Weaverville
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A total of 124 townhome units are officially coming to parts of Arden and Weaverville. The first project, Christ School Townhomes, will be located right off Christ School Road in Arden and will consist of 84 units. The other project, called Pleasant Grove Townhomes, will...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
WLOS.com
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
WLOS.com
4 precincts in NC will stay open for additional time due to various complications
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Four voting precincts in North Carolina will be staying open for an additional amount of time on Nov. 8, Election Day, due to various complications. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held two emergency meetings Tuesday afternoon to address issues four different precincts have had.
WLOS.com
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — — Rropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. "Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and...
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Trump and the midterm elections — "The Takeout"
President Biden's reelection prospects are better after the midterms, a Trump-led ticket wouldn't win North Carolina again in 2024 and Democrats defied expectations because the party's governors led the way, according to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "I expect him to," Cooper said of a Biden bid for re-election, in...
Robeson County escapee captured in South Carolina
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An escapee in Robeson County was captured Thursday in South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton. He was captured in York County, according to NCDPS. […]
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia
Here are the latest power outage numbers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
WLOS.com
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
FOX Carolina
Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
WLOS.com
North Carolinians win big in historic Powerball drawing
WLOS — The big winner of the historic $2.4 billion Powerball jackpot might not be from North Carolina, but that doesn’t mean the state didn’t see a share of the winnings. The drawing produced 10 big wins in the state, including a $1 million prize. A lucky...
