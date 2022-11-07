ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein ISD to Host First-Ever Makerfest

Klein ISD families are invited to the first-ever Makerfest on Saturday, November 12, 2022. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and literacy-based event will be held at Klein Cain High School from 9 AM to 12 PM. Families are invited to gather and take part in makerspace activities....
Humble ISD Grows CTE Program Starting in Middle School

When Career and Technical Education Director Larkin Le Sueur started lobbying Humble Independent School District in Texas for CTE courses for younger students in 2015, the district was offering a handful across 10 middle schools. After a yearslong effort by Le Sueur — and encouraged by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections, which continue to warn of a need for qualified applicants for technical jobs — the district has more than doubled its elective offerings to 12, with multiple grades and departments involved in an initiative to raise CTE’s profile.
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 11TH:. This community breakfast is open to all Veterans and their families. Join this walk to honor our Veterans service, beginning on The Waterway at Blue Door Coffee at 6 am. * Veterans Day Observance & Dedication. The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission invites the community...
Denny's is now serving Montgomery

Denny's opened in Montgomery on Nov. 9. (Courtesy Denny's) Denny's, located at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. 100, Montgomery, opened Nov. 9. The restaurant offers breakfast and lunch menu items, such as pancakes, omelets, burgers and melts. The restaurant is open 24 hours, seven days a week and offers takeout. 936-224-7405. www.dennys.com.
Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3

CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
Klein Oak Band, Color Guard Brings Their A-Game at State Competition

The sights and the sounds of the Alamodome were louder and more illustrious than ever as 42 marching bands from across the state of Texas competed in the 2022 UIL 6A State Marching Championship in San Antonio. Among those in attendance was our very own Klein Oak High School Marching Band.
Cinemark Showcases Updated Theatre Design with Opening of New Theatre in Missouri City, Marking the Exhibitor’s Fourteenth Theatre in the Greater Houston Area

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theatre is the first to showcase a reimagined theatre design, and it brings the best in exhibition to Houston moviegoers, with immersive, first-class amenities including two XD auditoriums, all Luxury Lounger recliners and a new look and feel that enhances the customer experience from the minute they walk into the theatre, all the way to the end credits. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/ Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Missouri City and XD theatre in the Greater Houston area. (Photo: Business Wire)
