Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Related
$145,000 in grants awarded to Clear Creek ISD teachers
Teacher Stephen Hillard and Principal Ashley Orr were awarded over $12,000 for their Powermatic industrial planer grant. (Courtesy Clear Creek Education Foundation) The Clear Creek Education Foundation awarded $145,000 in grants to Clear Creek ISD teachers Nov. 4, according to a press release from the CCEF. The CCEF aims to...
Klein ISD to Host First-Ever Makerfest
Klein ISD families are invited to the first-ever Makerfest on Saturday, November 12, 2022. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and literacy-based event will be held at Klein Cain High School from 9 AM to 12 PM. Families are invited to gather and take part in makerspace activities....
Pearland ISD parents file lawsuit against district claiming the school board lacks diversity
Two-thirds of the student population are people of color. Yet, their seven-member school board is entirely white.
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
Government Technology
Humble ISD Grows CTE Program Starting in Middle School
When Career and Technical Education Director Larkin Le Sueur started lobbying Humble Independent School District in Texas for CTE courses for younger students in 2015, the district was offering a handful across 10 middle schools. After a yearslong effort by Le Sueur — and encouraged by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections, which continue to warn of a need for qualified applicants for technical jobs — the district has more than doubled its elective offerings to 12, with multiple grades and departments involved in an initiative to raise CTE’s profile.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 11TH:. This community breakfast is open to all Veterans and their families. Join this walk to honor our Veterans service, beginning on The Waterway at Blue Door Coffee at 6 am. * Veterans Day Observance & Dedication. The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission invites the community...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Denny's is now serving Montgomery
Denny's opened in Montgomery on Nov. 9. (Courtesy Denny's) Denny's, located at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. 100, Montgomery, opened Nov. 9. The restaurant offers breakfast and lunch menu items, such as pancakes, omelets, burgers and melts. The restaurant is open 24 hours, seven days a week and offers takeout. 936-224-7405. www.dennys.com.
hellowoodlands.com
Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3
CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2011, Harris County Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them after Democrat challenger Lesley Briones defeated Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With Briones' election, there will now be a four-to-one Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court. "It's...
Rosenberg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rosenberg. The Sterling High School football team will have a game with Fulshear High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. The Fulshear High School football team will have a game with Sterling High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Klein ISD
Klein Oak Band, Color Guard Brings Their A-Game at State Competition
The sights and the sounds of the Alamodome were louder and more illustrious than ever as 42 marching bands from across the state of Texas competed in the 2022 UIL 6A State Marching Championship in San Antonio. Among those in attendance was our very own Klein Oak High School Marching Band.
UPDATED: Results continue to show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition; counties still reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, most ballots were counted in...
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
hellowoodlands.com
Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center Names New Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer
THE WOODLANDS, TX – John Voight, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, has been named Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. Voight recently served as CNO at HCA Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. “We are pleased to have John join...
Fort Bend ISD voters deny tax rate proposition, unofficial results show
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location for the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Voters in Fort Bend ISD have denied a proposition that would seek to bring the district's tax rate to $1.2101 per $100 valuation, according to voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
cw39.com
Local race updates: Hidalgo narrowly beats Mealer in Harris County Judge race
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two very close local races for county judges both went towards the Democrats, including a tight race for Harris County Judge. Incumbent Lina Hidalgo held off a tough challenge from Alexandra del Moral Mealer to win a second term as Harris County Judge. Mealer sent a...
Stafford to Become New Home of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Fall of 2023 could be the date to enjoy some unique breakfast items at this restaurant.
Cinemark Showcases Updated Theatre Design with Opening of New Theatre in Missouri City, Marking the Exhibitor’s Fourteenth Theatre in the Greater Houston Area
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theatre is the first to showcase a reimagined theatre design, and it brings the best in exhibition to Houston moviegoers, with immersive, first-class amenities including two XD auditoriums, all Luxury Lounger recliners and a new look and feel that enhances the customer experience from the minute they walk into the theatre, all the way to the end credits. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/ Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Missouri City and XD theatre in the Greater Houston area. (Photo: Business Wire)
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
Klein ISD
Spring, TX
257
Followers
488
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT
In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.https://kleinisd.net
Comments / 1