FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
How to Watch | Louisville at Clemson TV time, point spread, what's at stake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week ago, Clemson was 8-0, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff poll, positioned to glide into the four-team scrum for the national title. Then, Notre Dame flipped the Tigers upside down, delivering a 35-14 win in South Bend, Indiana, last Saturday. Dabo Swinney's team generated only 281 yards, failing to score in the first three quarters against a Notre Dame team that lost to Marshall and Stanford.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | The wise guys think Louisville has a shot at Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you been following the point spread for the Louisville-Clemson football game?. Because it is absolutely screaming that the wise guys believe something wild, improbable and never seen before could happen at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon?. A Louisville victory. Six days ago,...
midmajormadness.com
Bellarmine’s Big Brain Play that Sealed the Upset
Bellarmine did a thing that many on Twitter have wanted teams to do for years. The Knights were late into their eventual season-opening upset over Louisville on the road, up by one with seven seconds left. Strong defense inside forced Roosevelt Wheeler’s shot to hit off rim, and land right in the hands of Juston Betz.
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
The University of Louisville football team is on a four-game winning streak. And the Cardinals are bowl eligible. Lousiville beat James Madison 34-10 last Saturday to become bowl eligible for the second consecutive season. The Cardinals appeared in a number of bowl projections during the preseason and at 6-3, the...
Game Day Live Blog: Bellarmine at Louisville | Game 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is finally over, and the 109th season of Louisville men's basketball is set to begin. The Cardinals will tip-off their 2022-23 season at home against a familiar squad, facing cross-town foe Bellarmine. The last 12 months have been tumultuous and full of change for...
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Clemson by 7. —Scott Satterfield confirmed on Tuesday that Malik Cunningham suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand during Saturday’s win over James Madison, but said the injury won’t affect Cunningham’s status for the Clemson game. —Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic is predicting a narrow,...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams are officially Cards
Louisville basketball starts off the Kenny Payne era by signing two four-star wings in the Class of 2023. Wednesday marked the start of Early Signing Period for college hoops, and Louisville basketball has officially locked up the first two signees of the Kenny Payne era. According to Travis Graf of...
Video: 'Smartest' Play Of College Basketball Season Going Viral
Bellarmine stunned Louisville in a cross-town battle on Wednesday night, winning 67-66 at the KFC Yum! Center. During the final 10 seconds of the game, Louisville had a chance to take the lead. However, Roosevelt Wheeler's attempt inside the paint fell short. Juston Betz rebounded the ball with roughly six...
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Louisville’s brutal opener, Jaylen Clark, Kansas may not be traditional Kansas
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
tonyspicks.com
Bellarmine Knights vs Louisville Cardinals 11/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Bellarmine Knights will go up against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their final game of the previous season, the Bellarmine Knights faced Jacksonville on the floor and prevailed 77-72. Bellarmine finished the contest with a 50.0% field goal percentage (25 of 50) and 12 of 25 made 3-pointers.
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. Bellarmine: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The Louisville Cardinals and the Bellarmine Knights are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Bellarmine was on the positive side of .500 (20-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
Right-wing school board challengers fail in JCPS, but gain seats in other Louisville area districts
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.
wkyufm.org
McGarvey clinches Louisville congressional seat after Yarmuth retirement
Democrat Morgan McGarvey won Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional district, easily defeating Republican opponent businessman Stuart Ray, according to initial returns. The Associated Press called the race at 8:40 p.m. with McGarvey leading Ray by about 27,000 votes. McGarvey is a lawyer and minority leader of the Kentucky Senate, heading up...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining quiet over the area until we get some moisture from NICHOLE coming in from the southeast later tomorrow night into Thursday. It still looks like areas along and east of I-65 stand the best change at the rain. Meanwhile, a cold front will move in...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clark County, IN
Clark County is a thriving county in Indiana across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The county seat is Jeffersonville, also home to many popular attractions and businesses. Spanning 376.45 square miles, Clark County is one of the smallest counties in Indiana. Despite its size, there's no shortage of fun...
WLKY.com
WATCH: 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse over downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was off-and-on cloud cover in the Louisville area early Tuesday morning, but it cleared up enough a few times to see the total lunar eclipse. WLKY was able to capture the video above with a tower camera in downtown Louisville. You can see the moon...
wdrb.com
Dad's Coffee opens in Douglas Loop neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is now open in Louisville's Douglass Loop neighborhood. Customers were able to stop into Dad's Coffee for the first time on Tuesday. The shop's owners said they had a steady stream of visitors all morning, with many people in the neighborhood stopping...
