The Burlington Huskies are State Title bound. Burlington finished the season 9-1, including playoffs. The Huskies would get a little revenge as they knocked of Dubois in the semi-final game (Dubois handed the Huskies their only loss this year). Now the Huskies get set for a battle with Little Snake River in the 6-man Championship. The Rattlers are undefeated this season. I had the pleasure of catching up with Burlington’s Head Coach Trent Aagard to preview the title game.

BURLINGTON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO