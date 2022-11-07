Read full article on original website
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces Youth-Only Pheasant Hunt Near Lovell
Wyoming Game and Fish wants to inspire the hunting spirit in the Bighorn Basin’s next generation with a special pheasant hunt in a wildlife habitat management area near Lovell. The youth-only pheasant hunt will be conducted Nov. 18-20 at Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Lovell. During this three-day...
Governor Mark Gordon Releases Statement on Election to Second Term
Newly reelected Governor Mark Gordon is “humbled” and honored to have the support of Wyomingites as he prepares for another four years of leading the state through ongoing economic changes and federal oversight. Governor Mark Gordon handily won reelection in the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8....
Post-Season Accolades Roll in for Cody Filly Volleyball
All-State and All-Conference Award Winners for the 2022 Wyoming High School Volleyball Season have been released. Wyoming Coaches Association member coaches may nominate and vote for All-State awards. Nominees must be 1st Team All-Conference Selections. All-Conference honorees are voted on by head coaches in the conference. The Cody Fillies had...
Wyoming Game and Fish Confirms Brucellosis in Elk from Bighorn Mountains
Dangerous diseases continue to spread throughout the Bighorn Basin, as brucellosis is found in a Bighorn Mountains elk – the first time the disease has been detected in the region in six years. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 in the...
Tara Joyce Earns 3rd All-State Accolade of Her Career
The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the 2022 All-State Award Winners for the 2022 Girls Swim and Dive Season. One must finish top two in an individual event or be a part of a winning relay to earn All-State. A congratulations goes out to Cody’s own, Tara Joyce, who garnered...
Worland High School Sports Award Ceremony
The Worland High School Fall Sports wrapped up the end of the season with an Awards Ceremony on Tuesday. Activities Director Aaron Abel and the Fall Coaching staff recognized their student-athletes to the parents and the public. Golf Coach Ben Hofmann and Randy Durr recognized the golf team and All-State...
Warrior Football Season Ending Banquet
The Worland Warrior Football Team finished the season and celebrated their accomplishments at the team banquet Thursday. The recap of the season for the Warriors that finished 4-5 overall and were the 4th seed in the Wyoming 3A playoffs. The Warriors started the season against Powell on September 2nd. Recapping...
Burlington Huskies Class 1A 6-Man State Championship Preview
The Burlington Huskies are State Title bound. Burlington finished the season 9-1, including playoffs. The Huskies would get a little revenge as they knocked of Dubois in the semi-final game (Dubois handed the Huskies their only loss this year). Now the Huskies get set for a battle with Little Snake River in the 6-man Championship. The Rattlers are undefeated this season. I had the pleasure of catching up with Burlington’s Head Coach Trent Aagard to preview the title game.
