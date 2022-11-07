Read full article on original website
Swain County elects new board of commissioners chairman
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Tuesday’s election, voters in Swain County elected a new chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Republican Kevin Seagle defeated incumbent Democrat Ben Bushyhead for the chairman's position. Seagle was a member of the board but vacated his seat to run for...
Incumbent falls, making it an all-Democrat Buncombe County Board of Commissioners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The lone Republican on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners lost his bid for reelection Tuesday. Democrat Martin Moore tallied 19,780 votes to beat Republican Robert Pressley (16,213 votes) for the District 2 seat. Moore said he plans to focus on affordability and cost of...
New Haywood County sheriff has 10-point plan and issues he wants to address
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There will be a new sheriff in Haywood County. Topping Bill Wilkie's 10-point plan for the office is the establishment of an all-volunteer community advisory panel to find solutions to what he called the through-line between criminal offenses, addiction and homelessness. “I look to address...
A 'red tsunami:' Haywood County Republicans ready for change after midterm wins
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republicans in Haywood County were still celebrating a night of victories in midterm elections. Some were calling the results a red wave, but county GOP leaders said it's bigger than that. Haywood County Republican Party Chair Kay Miller described election night as not just a...
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller wins reelection for his second term
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County's sheriff will be serving another term after winning reelection Tuesday night. Democrat Sheriff Quentin Miller received 71,207 votes (60%) compared to Republican Trey McDonald's 43,102 votes (37%). Tuesday night, Sheriff Miller thanked voters for their support. He says it's all about relationships...
Nearly $6 million heads to Buncombe County for school security upgrades
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools was awarded nearly $6 million from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. The money will go to make security and safety enhancements on campuses across the school system. “That just allows for a more efficient operational response if...
Buncombe County voters approve $70M in bond proposals for affordable housing, open space
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County voters decided on two bond proposals Tuesday night, Nov. 8. The approved measures will go towards affordable housing and open space. Back in June, commissioners approved the special referendum: $40 million for affordable housing and $30 million for open space. Both passed...
Winners of historic board of education vote talk top priorities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four candidates chosen by voters will become the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members were appointed by Asheville City Council. Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly will join the...
Watching Nicole: McDowell emergency officials prep for hurricane's remnants
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole approached Western North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, emergency management officials in McDowell County started preparations for potential flooding. McDowell County officials said crews were on standby inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “This is a huge asset to...
Code Purple called as cold weather follows remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition has called a Code Purple Alert for this weekend as temperatures will dip to freezing or below. Code Purple will be in effect from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Monday, Nov. 14, as temperatures are forecasted to fall in the low 30s and 20s those nights.
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
Macon County voters shoot down 1/4-cent sales tax increase
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have helped pay for a new Franklin High School was voted down by voters on Tuesday. The estimated price tag for a new facility is $120 million, a hefty one-time capital expenditure for Macon County. Officials hoped voters would approve the quarter-cent sales tax increase, which would have generated about $2 million a year for capital projects, Macon County Manager Derek Roland said during an interview last month.
AG Stein files brief asking court to allow lawsuit against HCA to move forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is voicing support for a lawsuit against HCA. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Stein filed a brief asking the district court to allow the lawsuit to move forward. The antitrust suit was filed by local municipalities that included Asheville and...
Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Buncombe County Democrats gathered Tuesday night...
Affordable housing, open space bonds get an overwhelming OK from Buncombe voters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County voters decided on two bond proposals Tuesday, -- approving measures for affordable housing and open space. In June, commissioners approved a special referendum for a $40 million affordable housing bond and a $30 million open space bond. The affordable housing bond, which passed...
More than 100 townhome units coming to Arden, Weaverville
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A total of 124 townhome units are officially coming to parts of Arden and Weaverville. The first project, Christ School Townhomes, will be located right off Christ School Road in Arden and will consist of 84 units. The other project, called Pleasant Grove Townhomes, will...
Vecinos receives 2 grants to help uninsured, low-income adults in Western North Carolina
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Vecinos, a free clinic for uninsured, low-income adults in Western North Carolina, has received a $1 million grant from the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant to assist in renovating the Community Health Hub in Franklin. Vecinos also received $25,000 from The Hispanic Federation to...
Givens VP named chamber's Woman Nonprofit Leader of the Year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Outstanding Woman in Nonprofit Leadership Award from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce was given to Teresa Stephens, vice president of Givens Affordable Communities. The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce's WomanUP initiative, which targets businesswomen who want to form a strong network with the...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business, eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on October 30th. He spent about four hours inside and tried to steal a safe. Asheville police believe the suspect stole a car from a dealership across from the business.
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
