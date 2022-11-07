ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Swain County elects new board of commissioners chairman

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Tuesday’s election, voters in Swain County elected a new chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Republican Kevin Seagle defeated incumbent Democrat Ben Bushyhead for the chairman's position. Seagle was a member of the board but vacated his seat to run for...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller wins reelection for his second term

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County's sheriff will be serving another term after winning reelection Tuesday night. Democrat Sheriff Quentin Miller received 71,207 votes (60%) compared to Republican Trey McDonald's 43,102 votes (37%). Tuesday night, Sheriff Miller thanked voters for their support. He says it's all about relationships...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Winners of historic board of education vote talk top priorities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four candidates chosen by voters will become the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members were appointed by Asheville City Council. Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly will join the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Watching Nicole: McDowell emergency officials prep for hurricane's remnants

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole approached Western North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, emergency management officials in McDowell County started preparations for potential flooding. McDowell County officials said crews were on standby inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “This is a huge asset to...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Macon County voters shoot down 1/4-cent sales tax increase

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have helped pay for a new Franklin High School was voted down by voters on Tuesday. The estimated price tag for a new facility is $120 million, a hefty one-time capital expenditure for Macon County. Officials hoped voters would approve the quarter-cent sales tax increase, which would have generated about $2 million a year for capital projects, Macon County Manager Derek Roland said during an interview last month.
Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Buncombe County Democrats gathered Tuesday night...
ASHEVILLE, NC
More than 100 townhome units coming to Arden, Weaverville

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A total of 124 townhome units are officially coming to parts of Arden and Weaverville. The first project, Christ School Townhomes, will be located right off Christ School Road in Arden and will consist of 84 units. The other project, called Pleasant Grove Townhomes, will...
ARDEN, NC
Givens VP named chamber's Woman Nonprofit Leader of the Year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Outstanding Woman in Nonprofit Leadership Award from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce was given to Teresa Stephens, vice president of Givens Affordable Communities. The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce's WomanUP initiative, which targets businesswomen who want to form a strong network with the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business, eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on October 30th. He spent about four hours inside and tried to steal a safe. Asheville police believe the suspect stole a car from a dealership across from the business.
ASHEVILLE, NC
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
ASHEVILLE, NC

