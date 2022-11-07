ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case

A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a […] The post How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Democratic Party responds to election results

Ohio Republicans are charting their next steps after big Election Day wins while Democrats are trying to figure out what went wrong. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Assessing Ohio's changing political landscape.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio voters pass Issue 1 and Issue 2 by large margins

Ohio voters passed statewide issues one and two by sweeping margins Tuesday, with each receiving more than 77% of the vote, as of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. Both become effective immediately upon election certification. Issue 1 allowed voters to determine if judges should be required to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. It effectively amends […] The post Ohio voters pass Issue 1 and Issue 2 by large margins appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE

