The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team
Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move
The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates have completed a trade that will send veteran first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the National League Central. In exchange for the 31-year-old infielder, the Pirates send back minor league pitcher Jack Hartman, according to BallySports Florida reporter Tricia Whitaker. “The Rays have traded 1B Ji-Man Choi to the […] The post Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers get bad news about important reliever
It continues to pour for the Los Angeles Dodgers after their playoff disaster. Bill Plunkett of the OC Register reported Wednesday that Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen has more extensive damage in his throwing shoulder that will likely require surgery and keep him out for the entire 2023 season. The 34-year-old...
Predicting where each Dodgers free agent will sign this offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of an incredibly disappointing 111-win season in which the team could only muster one win in the playoffs. With all of the resources at the team’s disposal, there’s bound to be some kind of change for LA this offseason. Andrew Friedman...
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win
The Houston Astros revealed a pair of injury updates on Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado following their World Series victory, per Mark Berman. Bregman reportedly suffered a fractured left index finger on a slide in the 8th inning of World Series Game 6. The third baseman remained in the game and will not require surgery […] The post Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency
Trea Turner is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hits for average, slugs for power, steals bases, and plays quality defense. You can just ask Jon Hamm how talented Turner truly is. As a result, he is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. But which team should the […] The post 3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
Yankees give Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo qualifying offers with free agency looming
The New York Yankees are gearing up for the beginning of MLB free agency on Thursday. It will be a long offseason process, especially with the futures of stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in limbo. However, the Yankees are taking steps to protect themselves in case their futures lie elsewhere. New York will extend […] The post Yankees give Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo qualifying offers with free agency looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate
The MLB rumors are beginning to swirl as the hot stove heats up, with the latest team of interest being the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers, who endured their sixth straight losing season, aren’t looking to just sit back this offseason. After shelling out large contracts to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javier Baez last […] The post Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers
The Atlanta Braves made an early offseason trade with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, agreeing to offload veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi in exchange for LHP Kolby Allard. The Braves announced the deal to bring Allard back to Atlanta as well, officially ending Odorizzi’s tenure with the team after just half a season. As for Allard, […] The post Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies Mailbag: Wheeler’s Outing, Shortstop Class, Hoskins
We are back with a final 2022 Phillies mailbag. The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series. So we turn to the offseason for this Tuesday afternoon's mailbag. This was one of the big questions of game six of the World Series. Zack Wheeler let a couple batters on and instead of letting him go after the scary Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, Wheeler was pulled for left-handed Jose Alvarado. While I would not have done it myself, here's why it happened.
Mets’ Billy Eppler updates Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo contract talks
Billy Eppler is a busy man at this week’s GM meetings in Las Vegas, Nev. That’s because he needs to decide how much the New York Mets are willing to spend on free agents Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo. DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, opted out...
Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins
The 2022 season didn’t exactly pan out the way the Minnesota Twins were hoping it would, and they are headed back to the drawing board this offseason trying to figure out how to get themselves back into the playoffs after missing them entirely this season. The biggest item on their to-do list revolves around whether […] The post Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baseball News: Kansas City Royals, Nolan Arenado with St. Louis and More
Baseball is a ball and stick game common in the United States. Yes, this game is very popular in the USA, but it is played not only there, competitions and championships can also be held in Europe and Asia. If you are reading this article, then you are a baseball...
San Francisco Giants expect to be big-time spenders in MLB free agency
Fresh off a disappointing 81-81 season, the San Francisco Giants have been linked to multiple big-name players set to hit
RUMOR: Yankees aiming to boost lineup amid Aaron Judge uncertainty, but there’s a twist
The New York Yankees will have plenty of competition for Aaron Judge’s signature after the 6’7 slugger posted one of the best seasons at the plate in MLB history. Judge etched his name into the history books after he surpassed Roger Maris’ AL-record 61 home runs, leading the Yankees to the AL East crown. Alas, Judge went cold during the postseason and the Yankees’ World Series hopes were dashed shortly thereafter.
Cardinals’ ‘number 1 priority’ in MLB free agency, revealed
It’s the end of an era for the St. Louis Cardinals. After 19 seasons of being assured of above-average to elite defense behind the plate to go along with clutch hitting, Yadier Molina has decided to call it quits after the Cardinals got swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card round. Molina […] The post Cardinals’ ‘number 1 priority’ in MLB free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
