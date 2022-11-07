Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus leaders announce new gun legislation in effort to reduce violent crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In their continued effort to curb gun violence in the city, Columbus leaders announced on Wednesday three new pieces of firearm legislation. City Councilmember Shayla Favor said the proposed legislation will do the following:. 1) Define “large capacity magazine” as any magazine, belt, drum, feed...
myfox28columbus.com
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
myfox28columbus.com
Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
myfox28columbus.com
Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council holds first hearing on proposed flavored tobacco legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a packed house inside Council Chambers Wednesday for Columbus City Council's first hearing on Columbus Public Health's Proposed Flavored Tobacco Legislation. Nearly 50 community members, health experts, small business owners, and more testified during the hearing, either for or against the possible ban.
myfox28columbus.com
Voters approve $90M bond to provide infrastructure funding for Pickerington schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Voters in Pickerington voted to pass an $89.9 million bond to provide funding for the Pickerington Local School District. The district has said funding from the levy would be used to address overcrowding issues in schools. The district said the funding will be used to:
myfox28columbus.com
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Linden. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. along East 15th Avenue, across from Columbus Fire Station 18. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She...
myfox28columbus.com
Health officials investigating measles outbreak at Franklin County childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health said they are investigating a measles outbreak associated with a local childcare facility. The agencies said there are currently four confirmed cases among unvaccinated children with no travel history. The childcare facility, which has not been named...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus dads unite to put baby-changing tables in restrooms of small businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dads across Columbus are uniting to tackle a stinky situation: Fathers pushing to clean poop but needing a bit of help and it all starts at the changing table. Columbus City Councilmen Rob Dorans and Nick Bankston are new dads. Both have sons under the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Metropolitan Library hosts meeting for community input on new Linden branch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library will host a meeting next week to get community input on the design of the new branch. On Monday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CML will conduct a survey to find out what customers of the Linden Branch would like to see in the new library.
myfox28columbus.com
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Body found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a residence in the Hilltop Thursday morning. Officers are on the scene along Nashoba Avenue where there was a report of a body found. The unidentified person was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived, police...
myfox28columbus.com
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that was making...
myfox28columbus.com
Emergency Management Agency hosts winter preparedness meet up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Halloween decorations still aren’t put away in many neighborhoods, but across central Ohio, Emergency Preparedness officials are getting ready for winter weather. “When snow and ice come, our guys know that is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Brooke Ebersole with the Ohio Department of Transportation...
myfox28columbus.com
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of bystander during gas station gun battle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives charged an 18-year-old man Monday in connection with a gas station shootout that left one man dead. During the early morning hours of Oct. 30, Columbus police said eight men with semi-automatic rifles came out of Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue and a gun battle between two groups ensued.
myfox28columbus.com
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
myfox28columbus.com
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
Comments / 0