Labette County Inmate discovered unresponsive; Autopsy scheduled

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury.

EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors.

By statute, the KBI says it is tasked with investigating the deaths of prisoners in the custody of Kansas jails and prisons.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled and that the investigation is ongoing.

