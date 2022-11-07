ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

Labette County Inmate discovered unresponsive; Autopsy scheduled

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAn77_0j2BOiuA00

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury.

EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors.

By statute, the KBI says it is tasked with investigating the deaths of prisoners in the custody of Kansas jails and prisons.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled and that the investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Labette County Inmate is Found Dead

A Labette County inmate is found dead. Yesterday morning around 9:50am, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered unresponsive by his cellmates in the Labette County Detention Center. Jones had suffered an apparent self-inflicted injury. CPR was initiated and EMS was contacted. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“What3Words” app utilized by Joplin police

JOPLIN, Mo. — More technology is now making it easier for Joplin Police, and residents, to get connected. It’s called “What3Words”, and it’s an app you can download on your mobile device so you can share your location. It’s not an alternative to calling 911,...
JOPLIN, MO
WIBW

KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Warden and his K9 busted a suspect for illegally hunting after his rifle was found in the woods. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game Warden Sievert and K9 Apollo were notified of a suspicious vehicle. The Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the truck had been parked in front of a field entrance and the driver had been believed to be hunting without permission.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide

GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
GROVE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy