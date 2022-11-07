ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash

Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jeff Saturday’s shocking first move ahead of Week 10 vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts continue to shock the NFL this season. They have already benched their starting quarterback in Matt Ryan, fired their head coach and offensive coordinator in Frank Reich and Marcus Brady, and hired Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, despite the fact he has no prior head coaching experience whatsoever. It didn’t […] The post Jeff Saturday’s shocking first move ahead of Week 10 vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh announces that WR Elijah Moore will be moving to the slot

One of the more documented storylines of the 2022 New York Jets has been the usage of talented second-year wide receiver, Elijah Moore. The Jets 34th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft concluded his rookie year by showing so much promise. In his last six games a season ago, Moore posted a total of 494 yards (459 receiving) and five touchdowns (all receiving). Heading into year two, the expectations for Moore as a young 22-year-old in this Jets offense were sky-high.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) day-to-day, 'we'll see' if he plays

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, and did not practice Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

Bills: Two reasons to be optimistic about Josh Allen’s elbow injury

Tuesday came and went without the Buffalo Bills announcing an official diagnosis on Josh Allen’s injured elbow. While Allen and the Bills continue to evaluate what exactly is wrong, the anxiety of not knowing is creating a significant amount of anxiety across Bills Mafia. While nothing official has been...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill takes big step toward returning for Week 10 vs. Broncos

There is now growing optimism regarding Ryan Tannehill’s status for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 10 home matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Titans announced that Tannehill was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Tannehill has been nursing a nagging ankle injury that he suffered during the Titans’ Week 7 home win over the Indianapolis […] The post Titans QB Ryan Tannehill takes big step toward returning for Week 10 vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Jordan Addison’s injury update will fire up USC football fans

Jordan Addison is about to give the USC Trojans a huge boost in their upcoming battle against Colorado in Week 11 of the college football season. Sidelined for the last two games due to a leg injury he sustained in the team’s loss to the Utah Utes, Addison received a very promising injury update from […] The post Jordan Addison’s injury update will fire up USC football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts made the stunning decision on Monday to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after parting ways with Frank Reich. The decision, which was cooked up by owner Jim Irsay, has received some rather questionable reviews from those around the league, given Saturday’s lack of experience. Former Colts head coach Tony […] The post Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys is a study of two teams going in opposite directions. As the Cowboys continue to ascend, the Packers seem like their season may be fading away. Despite the different paths, there are still a lot of Packers-Cowboys storylines to consider. Therefore, we’ll be making […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
