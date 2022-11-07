Read full article on original website
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday’s shocking first move ahead of Week 10 vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts continue to shock the NFL this season. They have already benched their starting quarterback in Matt Ryan, fired their head coach and offensive coordinator in Frank Reich and Marcus Brady, and hired Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, despite the fact he has no prior head coaching experience whatsoever. It didn’t […] The post Jeff Saturday’s shocking first move ahead of Week 10 vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Jets HC Robert Saleh announces that WR Elijah Moore will be moving to the slot
One of the more documented storylines of the 2022 New York Jets has been the usage of talented second-year wide receiver, Elijah Moore. The Jets 34th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft concluded his rookie year by showing so much promise. In his last six games a season ago, Moore posted a total of 494 yards (459 receiving) and five touchdowns (all receiving). Heading into year two, the expectations for Moore as a young 22-year-old in this Jets offense were sky-high.
Vikings vs. Bills: First injury report has four names
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air. For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only...
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
New York Giants preparing to get offensive line reinforcements
The New York Giants lost two starting offensive linemen against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredesen both picked up individual knee injuries, so the Giants had to supplement against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Rookie Josh Ezeudu and former...
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other Bills injuries
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates for numerous players on his team early this week. On Monday, McDermott, speaking via video conference, started off at the top with the player on everyone’s mind: Quarterback Josh Allen. In the Bills’ Week 9 loss to the New York...
ESPN
Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) day-to-day, 'we'll see' if he plays
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, and did not practice Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
atozsports.com
Bills: Two reasons to be optimistic about Josh Allen’s elbow injury
Tuesday came and went without the Buffalo Bills announcing an official diagnosis on Josh Allen’s injured elbow. While Allen and the Bills continue to evaluate what exactly is wrong, the anxiety of not knowing is creating a significant amount of anxiety across Bills Mafia. While nothing official has been...
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Buccaneers
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. With this game being the NFL’s first game played in Germany, people around the world will be watching. Ahead of this matchup, we will be making out Seahawks Week 10 predictions.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill takes big step toward returning for Week 10 vs. Broncos
There is now growing optimism regarding Ryan Tannehill’s status for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 10 home matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Titans announced that Tannehill was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Tannehill has been nursing a nagging ankle injury that he suffered during the Titans’ Week 7 home win over the Indianapolis […] The post Titans QB Ryan Tannehill takes big step toward returning for Week 10 vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Addison’s injury update will fire up USC football fans
Jordan Addison is about to give the USC Trojans a huge boost in their upcoming battle against Colorado in Week 11 of the college football season. Sidelined for the last two games due to a leg injury he sustained in the team’s loss to the Utah Utes, Addison received a very promising injury update from […] The post Jordan Addison’s injury update will fire up USC football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Bills Are Confident — Even if Josh Allen Can’t Play
While they would assuredly miss MVP frontrunner Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills aren’t spooked by rolling with Case Keenum, if necessary. Allen injured his elbow in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, jeopardizing his availability this weekend versus the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. And as the week...
Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts made the stunning decision on Monday to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after parting ways with Frank Reich. The decision, which was cooked up by owner Jim Irsay, has received some rather questionable reviews from those around the league, given Saturday’s lack of experience. Former Colts head coach Tony […] The post Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys is a study of two teams going in opposite directions. As the Cowboys continue to ascend, the Packers seem like their season may be fading away. Despite the different paths, there are still a lot of Packers-Cowboys storylines to consider. Therefore, we’ll be making […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
