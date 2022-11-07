ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Central Texas Little League umpire accused in sexual assault of a child threatened to cut victim’s throat, affidavit claims

By Tommy Witherspoon
KWTX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Killeen Police investigate 17th murder of the year

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in the 17th murder in 2022. Officers responded at approximately 9:45 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue to a call about a shooting victim. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen police search for missing man

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is to call the department at 254-501-8830.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Missing 14-year-old Temple teen found

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Skyler McDowell,14, has been found safe, according to the Temple Police Department. McDowell is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Marlin authorities identify victim of auto pedestrian accident

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Yarbro of Robinson has been identified as the victim in Marlin. Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin. It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in marlin Wednesday night. Friends of the family say Christopher Yarbro of Marlin was attempting to remove the family dog that had been hit and killed by a car when he was struck himself.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Authorities investigate deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) -Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin. It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East. The road was temporarily shut down, but has since reopened. Texas DPS troopers, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marlin...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Temple PD searching for missing 14-year-old

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Skyler McDowell,14, is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

Tetens declares victory in McLennan County district attorney’s race

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a contest expected to refocus the post-COVID criminal justice system in McLennan County, Republican Josh Tetens soundly defeated his Democratic opponent, Aubrey Robertson, to win the district attorney’s race. Tetens, 42, who thrashed one-term McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson in the Republican primary,...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
LORENA, TX
KWTX

Advocate for Special Needs is getting the attention she deserves.

Waco, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Waco where an advocate for Special Needs folks is finally getting the special attention she deserves. “We’re here to surprise you.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Lawyers. “Well, you have.”. Susan Barnes keeps others on their...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 11, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen City of Killeen employees spent Monday cleaning up the historic downtown area. Volunteers from 13 departments picked up trash, pressure washing side walks and sanitizing benches. The city says it helps shows that they care about its businesses and residents. We want...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
WOODWAY, TX
KWTX

A majority of voters in favor of the multi-million dollar Marlin ISD bonds, the superintendent shares what’s next for the district’s renovation plans

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Marlin Independent School District in Falls County on Tuesday voted on two multi-million dollar propositions to completely renovate and revamp Marlin ISD schools and facilities, but also increase residents’ property taxes. “The idea is to bring it up to the modern era...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy