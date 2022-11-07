Central Texas Little League umpire accused in sexual assault of a child threatened to cut victim’s throat, affidavit claims

Read full article on original website
McLennan County DA dismisses murder charge against suspect in drug deal killing who spent more than 600 days in jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge Tuesday against a Coleman County man in a September 2021 incident that Waco police say was initiated by a drug deal. First Assistant District Attorney Sharon Pruitt filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge...
Killeen Police investigate 17th murder of the year
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in the 17th murder in 2022. Officers responded at approximately 9:45 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue to a call about a shooting victim. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot...
Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
Killeen police search for missing man
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is to call the department at 254-501-8830.
Missing 14-year-old Temple teen found
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Skyler McDowell,14, has been found safe, according to the Temple Police Department. McDowell is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
Marlin authorities identify victim of auto pedestrian accident
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Yarbro of Robinson has been identified as the victim in Marlin. Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin. It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation...
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in marlin Wednesday night. Friends of the family say Christopher Yarbro of Marlin was attempting to remove the family dog that had been hit and killed by a car when he was struck himself.
Authorities investigate deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) -Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin. It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East. The road was temporarily shut down, but has since reopened. Texas DPS troopers, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marlin...
Temple PD searching for missing 14-year-old
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Skyler McDowell,14, is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
Tetens declares victory in McLennan County district attorney’s race
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a contest expected to refocus the post-COVID criminal justice system in McLennan County, Republican Josh Tetens soundly defeated his Democratic opponent, Aubrey Robertson, to win the district attorney’s race. Tetens, 42, who thrashed one-term McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson in the Republican primary,...
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
Veterans in Central Texas look forward to the Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, not letting the chance of rain stop them today
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas Veterans look forward to the annual Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, and, despite the high rain chances and cold weather, many veterans will be parading down Austin Avenue come rain or shine. “The parade is not about us being in a...
Latest results: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD bond proposals
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday voted on whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise. CRAWFORD ISD. Crawford ISD was proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to...
Advocate for Special Needs is getting the attention she deserves.
Waco, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Waco where an advocate for Special Needs folks is finally getting the special attention she deserves. “We’re here to surprise you.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Lawyers. “Well, you have.”. Susan Barnes keeps others on their...
Killeen honors active duty and retired veterans with “Hometown Heroes” banners in historic downtown
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s Historic Downtown is continuing with its long-awaited revitalization efforts. Fort hood is a major part of what makes the Killeen area so special. Because of that, the city is paying its respects to some of the service members in a new series they call...
Good News Friday: November 11, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen City of Killeen employees spent Monday cleaning up the historic downtown area. Volunteers from 13 departments picked up trash, pressure washing side walks and sanitizing benches. The city says it helps shows that they care about its businesses and residents. We want...
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
A majority of voters in favor of the multi-million dollar Marlin ISD bonds, the superintendent shares what’s next for the district’s renovation plans
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Marlin Independent School District in Falls County on Tuesday voted on two multi-million dollar propositions to completely renovate and revamp Marlin ISD schools and facilities, but also increase residents’ property taxes. “The idea is to bring it up to the modern era...
Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
