Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Work is getting underway on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild project.

The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.

The city held a preconstruction meeting last week with the contractor and city and state transportation officials. A work order was issued for the project to begin immediately.

Work will begin on the section of Main Street near Sullivan Street and proceed westward toward Clinchfield Street.

Federal and state funds will cover 80% of the $20 million project. The city will cover the remaining 20%.

The project is expected to take two years to complete.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.