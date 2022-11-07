ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Work is getting underway on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild project.

The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.

The city held a preconstruction meeting last week with the contractor and city and state transportation officials. A work order was issued for the project to begin immediately.

Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild has been years in the making
Work will begin on the section of Main Street near Sullivan Street and proceed westward toward Clinchfield Street.

Federal and state funds will cover 80% of the $20 million project. The city will cover the remaining 20%.

The project is expected to take two years to complete.

woodfairie
3d ago

How about fixing some potholes??? Main Street doesn’t have that much traffic! Always wasting money on ridiculous projects! If ain’t broke don’t fix it!!

