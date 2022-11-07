ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Jordan Addison’s injury update will fire up USC football fans

Jordan Addison is about to give the USC Trojans a huge boost in their upcoming battle against Colorado in Week 11 of the college football season. Sidelined for the last two games due to a leg injury he sustained in the team’s loss to the Utah Utes, Addison received a very promising injury update from […] The post Jordan Addison’s injury update will fire up USC football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history

Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury

Officially, LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a left adductor strain. However, NBA guru Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to have their superstar sit out their next two games, thereby giving him a total of eight days to rest up and recuperate. That wasn’t all that Shams […] The post RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James gets concerning injury update ahead of Lakers-Kings game

According to Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, an MRI on Thursday revealed that LeBron James has a strained left adductor. He will be day-to-day moving forward and will be listed as doubtful on the injury report for Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings. LeBron left the Lakers’ loss to the Los Angeles […] The post LeBron James gets concerning injury update ahead of Lakers-Kings game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bradley Beal still on Lakers’ trade radar, but there’s a catch

There are just no two ways about it: the Los Angeles Lakers are really bad. There has been some encouragement of late, particularly on the Russell Westbrook front and his rather surprising decision to embrace his role as a Sixth Man, but the harsh reality for LeBron James and Co. is that at 2-9, they […] The post RUMOR: Bradley Beal still on Lakers’ trade radar, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis trade rumors slapped back to reality

Anthony Davis is off to a great statistical start to the season. However, the Los Angeles Lakers season is teetering on the edge of being over practically before it begins. Los Angeles sits near the bottom of the Western Conference at 2-9. Only the Houston Rockets (2-10) are worse in the NBA. That has prompted […] The post Anthony Davis trade rumors slapped back to reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Volleyball Teams Eliminated From CIF Playoffs

First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity girls’ volleyball team made an excellent run in the CIF-SS Division IV playoffs but fell just short of a championship appearance after losing at Saugus, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, in a semifinal match on Saturday.
PASADENA, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor and councilmembers maintain lead over challengers

Inglewood residents are on track to return the incumbents to the city council in a sign they want to keep the team together. Early returns show the incumbents with a decent lead over their opponents. The numbers also indicate Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s popularity is waning. District...
INGLEWOOD, CA
