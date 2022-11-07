Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Jordan Addison’s injury update will fire up USC football fans
Jordan Addison is about to give the USC Trojans a huge boost in their upcoming battle against Colorado in Week 11 of the college football season. Sidelined for the last two games due to a leg injury he sustained in the team’s loss to the Utah Utes, Addison received a very promising injury update from […] The post Jordan Addison’s injury update will fire up USC football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
WATCH: Jaylin Davies Talks Transferring to UCLA, Thoughts on Arizona
The former Oregon cornerback came to Westwood and recorded an interception in the end zone that sealed the Bruins' win over Arizona State.
Deep rosters collide as No. 8 UCLA faces Long Beach St.
Eighth-ranked UCLA looks to build off a strong start to the 2022-23 season when the Bruins play host to nearby
Tracking Every NLI UCLA Received on 2023 National Signing Day
UCLA men's basketball signed its two headlining recruits, while baseball, softball and gymnastics were among the teams that locked up big classes.
USC 2025 CB commits White reacts to MSU offer
Jett White, a sophomore four-star cornerback from Orange (Cali.), has been committed to USC since September 2021. Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker saw White camp.
Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Mater Dei-Santa Ana football coach Bruce Rollinson, the winningest active coach in California, announced a few minutes ago on Twitter he will retire at the end of this, his 34th season. "After playing at Mater Dei more than 50 years ago, 47 years coaching at Mater Dei and 34 years as the head ...
RUMOR: Russell Westbrook’s Lakers trade status gets shocking twist amid sixth-man resurgence
Russell Westbrook is looking like an entirely different player right now. The former league MVP has embraced his new role coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, and his recent paradigm shift has worked wonders for him. So much so, that NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report...
RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury
Officially, LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a left adductor strain. However, NBA guru Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to have their superstar sit out their next two games, thereby giving him a total of eight days to rest up and recuperate. That wasn’t all that Shams […] The post RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James gets concerning injury update ahead of Lakers-Kings game
According to Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, an MRI on Thursday revealed that LeBron James has a strained left adductor. He will be day-to-day moving forward and will be listed as doubtful on the injury report for Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings. LeBron left the Lakers’ loss to the Los Angeles […] The post LeBron James gets concerning injury update ahead of Lakers-Kings game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bradley Beal still on Lakers’ trade radar, but there’s a catch
There are just no two ways about it: the Los Angeles Lakers are really bad. There has been some encouragement of late, particularly on the Russell Westbrook front and his rather surprising decision to embrace his role as a Sixth Man, but the harsh reality for LeBron James and Co. is that at 2-9, they […] The post RUMOR: Bradley Beal still on Lakers’ trade radar, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
Anthony Davis trade rumors slapped back to reality
Anthony Davis is off to a great statistical start to the season. However, the Los Angeles Lakers season is teetering on the edge of being over practically before it begins. Los Angeles sits near the bottom of the Western Conference at 2-9. Only the Houston Rockets (2-10) are worse in the NBA. That has prompted […] The post Anthony Davis trade rumors slapped back to reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Volleyball Teams Eliminated From CIF Playoffs
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity girls’ volleyball team made an excellent run in the CIF-SS Division IV playoffs but fell just short of a championship appearance after losing at Saugus, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, in a semifinal match on Saturday.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor and councilmembers maintain lead over challengers
Inglewood residents are on track to return the incumbents to the city council in a sign they want to keep the team together. Early returns show the incumbents with a decent lead over their opponents. The numbers also indicate Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s popularity is waning. District...
