Fenton, MO

KMOV

St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup with gun inside it stolen from Fenton-area home

A pickup with a handgun inside was stolen from outside a home in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was worth about $5,000, and the 9mm Ruger pistol was valued at about $500, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

21-year-old charged in young mother's death in south St. Louis found guilty

ST. LOUIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old linked to a 2020 murder of a new mother in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. On Thursday, Steven Washington was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. His initial trial in September ended with a mistrial amid unanimous verdicts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton motorcyclist seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

A Fenton man was seriously injured Monday morning, Nov. 7, in a motorcycle crash on New Sugar Creek Road at Ashwood Drive in the Murphy area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:04 a.m., Melik K. Benton, 30, of Florissant was backing up a 2004 Freightliner Cascadia on northbound...
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

At least one horse dies in Fenton-area barn fire

At least one horse died after a fire destroyed a barn this morning, Nov. 10, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton, Saline Valley Fire Protection District Chief Bob Dunn said. Saline Valley Fire was called at 12:52 a.m. about a fire at Sugar Creek Stables, 310 Fielder Lane. Firefighters...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Window broken on car at Eureka auto dealership

A window was shattered on a car that was for sale at Scoreboard Automotive, 1375 W. Fifth St., in Eureka. The cost to repair the window was estimated at $300, Eureka Police reported. The front driver-side window on the 2015 Dodge Challenger was shattered between 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and...
EUREKA, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school

ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

Horse killed in fire at Sugar Creek Ranch in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. — A barn fire at a Jefferson County boarding stable early Thursday morning left one horse dead. According to the Saline Valley Fire Protection District, a call came in just before 1 a.m. Thursday regarding a barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch, located south of Fenton on Fiedler Lane.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four Jefferson County men face federal drug, gun charges

Four Jefferson County men have been accused of selling drugs and guns in St. Louis and Fenton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Donye “El Baggo” Peace, 19, of High Ridge; Anneyus D. James, 18, of Festus; Otis M. Patterson, 21, of Fenton; and Theodore Bradford, 18, whose town was not available, were indicted Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

