Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KMOV
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
KMOV
South City man held at gunpoint in attempt to sell car through Facebook Marketplace
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a rather unique sight on the road: a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with an American flag decal draped over the body. “Her name is Old Glory,” said South City resident Wayne Ervin. “Used it for Fourth of July parades, Veterans Day parades and just a joke.”
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup with gun inside it stolen from Fenton-area home
A pickup with a handgun inside was stolen from outside a home in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was worth about $5,000, and the 9mm Ruger pistol was valued at about $500, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
KMOV
14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
21-year-old charged in young mother's death in south St. Louis found guilty
ST. LOUIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old linked to a 2020 murder of a new mother in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. On Thursday, Steven Washington was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. His initial trial in September ended with a mistrial amid unanimous verdicts.
One dead, one arrested after stabbing in Webster Groves
One person has died after a stabbing Wednesday night in Webster Groves.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton motorcyclist seriously hurt in motorcycle crash
A Fenton man was seriously injured Monday morning, Nov. 7, in a motorcycle crash on New Sugar Creek Road at Ashwood Drive in the Murphy area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:04 a.m., Melik K. Benton, 30, of Florissant was backing up a 2004 Freightliner Cascadia on northbound...
Man admits to stealing dozens of catalytic converters in St. Louis area
An East St. Louis man admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters from truck and vans around the St. Louis area.
myleaderpaper.com
At least one horse dies in Fenton-area barn fire
At least one horse died after a fire destroyed a barn this morning, Nov. 10, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton, Saline Valley Fire Protection District Chief Bob Dunn said. Saline Valley Fire was called at 12:52 a.m. about a fire at Sugar Creek Stables, 310 Fielder Lane. Firefighters...
Police investigating an assault in Webster Groves
Police are investigating an assault Wednesday in the Webster Groves area.
myleaderpaper.com
Window broken on car at Eureka auto dealership
A window was shattered on a car that was for sale at Scoreboard Automotive, 1375 W. Fifth St., in Eureka. The cost to repair the window was estimated at $300, Eureka Police reported. The front driver-side window on the 2015 Dodge Challenger was shattered between 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and...
KMOV
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school
ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Man dies in wrong-way crash in St. Charles County
A man died Tuesday evening in a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Byers' Beat: Battle over crime lab evidence ends with unexpected compromise, another still wages
ST. LOUIS — One battle for the St. Louis Police Department with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office ended after nearly two years this week, while another that’s been waging for four years continues. Drug evidence piling up from old cases at the St. Louis Crime...
Horse killed in fire at Sugar Creek Ranch in Fenton
FENTON, Mo. — A barn fire at a Jefferson County boarding stable early Thursday morning left one horse dead. According to the Saline Valley Fire Protection District, a call came in just before 1 a.m. Thursday regarding a barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch, located south of Fenton on Fiedler Lane.
myleaderpaper.com
Four Jefferson County men face federal drug, gun charges
Four Jefferson County men have been accused of selling drugs and guns in St. Louis and Fenton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Donye “El Baggo” Peace, 19, of High Ridge; Anneyus D. James, 18, of Festus; Otis M. Patterson, 21, of Fenton; and Theodore Bradford, 18, whose town was not available, were indicted Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KMOV
Kirkwood company sells anti-theft fogging systems that blind burglars with fog
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Kirkwood-based Density USA will install its first anti-theft fogging devices next week. Scott Bader founded the company after hearing the frustrations of businesses hit by burglars. “I got to thinking as well that there has to be a different way to stop people from stealing,...
Comments / 1