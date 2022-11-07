Read full article on original website
Related
José Altuve fan who beat cancer finally meets her Houston Astros hero after 33 hours in line
Liza Valverde preferred to wait outside a Pasadena Academy for more than a day to meet her hero. When she got the chance, a surprise was waiting for her.
Amsterdam native MLB pitcher giving back to hometown
In July, Dale Stanavich, a left-handed pitcher from Amsterdam, inked his name on a professional contract. Fast-forward four months, and Stanavich is giving back to his hometown.
Comments / 0