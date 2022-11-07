Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook
Harry Potter Conversations About New Content Are Happening According to HBO Max Head of Original Content
It's not entirely known what the future of the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, or the entire Wizarding World franchises will be, but according to HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, conversations are happening about how best to utilize the properties. In the 20 years since the first Harry Potter film landed in theaters, the characters have been a dominating force in pop culture that made the future seem limitless, but due to behind-the-scenes controversies and underwhelming box-office returns for the most recent films in the series, it seems like HBO Max is looking to reevaluate how best to utilize these worlds.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four #1 Review: When The Prologue is The Thing
When read without any expectations, Fantastic Four #1 is an outstandingly sweet superhero story filled with warmth, creativity, and cleverness. However, the newest issue #1 of Stan and Jack's foundational series is the last debut to appear without expectations. That's bound to leave readers, myself included, torn between the quality of comics displayed and the entirely unfulfilled promise of this title and cover. The return of Marvel's first family doesn't feature that family, instead opting to tell a bit of prologue focused upon the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing and his wife Alicia Masters-Grimm.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones: Why No Spinoffs Will End Up Only on HBO Max
Despite the original series ending more than three years ago, the Game of Thrones universe on HBO is just getting started. The House of the Dragon prequel series, which is set more than 100 years before Game of Thrones, has been a massive success for the premium network. There are several more Thrones spinoffs in different stages of development, and we are likely in for years of GoT-related shows on HBO. That said, it doesn't appear as though any of these titles will be streaming exclusives on HBO Max.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
ComicBook
Zootopia+ Directors Address the Characters They Didn't Get to Use (Exclusive)
The world of Zootopia is back thanks to the new spinoff series, Zootopia+ that arrived on Disney+ this week. The set of shorts take audiences into different places within the Zootopia universe to offer a look at the lives of various characters from the 2016 film that make up the larger world they live in. But while there are plenty of familiar faces in Zootopia+, there are some characters from the film that don't appear in the series and now, directors Josie Trinidad, Trent Correy, and Nathan Curtis are addressing the characters that they didn't get to use for Zootopia+.
ComicBook
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
ComicBook
Disney Reveals First Look at Live-Action Beauty and the Beast Special
The tale as old as time is getting a new look — just in time for its 30th anniversary. On Thursday, Disney and ABC released the first look at Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. as Belle and Tony, Emmy and Grammy-nominated artist Josh Groban as the Beast in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Presented by the network's Wonderful World of Disney, the two-hour, animated and live-action blended special celebrates the 30th anniversary of the 1992 beloved Disney animated classic when it airs December 15th on ABC (and streaming the next day on Disney+).
ComicBook
Tom Holland Reportedly Returning as Spider-Man for New Trilogy
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland reportedly signed a new deal to return as Peter Parker in more Spider-Man sequels for Sony Pictures, which teamed with Disney and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios to bring the wall-crawler into the MCU. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It's unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe.
ComicBook
One Piece Creator Confirms Whether Uta Is Canon or Not
One Piece has been around for decades, and at this point, only the most intense fans know its canon backward and forward. From its manga to the anime and everything in between, a lot of stories have been told with Luffy at the helm. Most recently, One Piece: Red gave fans more to chew on, and many were left wondering whether its heroine fit into the canon. And according to the series creator, the answer is yes.
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Stars Tease Series Finale: "Everybody Dies"
Who will rest in peace in the final episode of The Walking Dead? "Everybody dies," kids Norman Reedus, who has already begun filming the Daryl Dixon spin-off in Paris, France. Spoiler alert: Daryl's not the only character confirmed to live on after The Walking Dead ends. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will return in The Walking Dead: Dead City, their spin-off set in New York City, to be followed by the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own series. But The Walking Dead's November 20th series finale, titled "Rest in Peace," is very much an ending — and it goes out with a bang.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Series Finale Gets Extended Runtime
After 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead is getting an extended goodbye on AMC. The cabler will first air an hour-long retrospective and making-of special ahead of Sunday's "Family," the penultimate episode of the zombie drama wrapping up with its November 20th "Rest in Peace" series finale. The last-ever episode will receive the red carpet treatment with a live finale event in Los Angeles, kicking off with the TWD: Red Carpet Live pre-show simulcast on AMC and AMC+. Following the expanded Walking Dead series finale, the night will end with a super-sized edition of live post-show Talking Dead, where host Chris Hardwick and special guests will discuss the episode and what's still to come in TWD Universe.
ComicBook
Legendary Marvel and DC Artist Carlos Pacheco Dead at 60
Acclaimed comic book artist Carlos Pacheco has died following a battle with ALS. He was 60 years old. Pacheco, who is from Spain and started his career doing Spanish editions of Marvel comics, became a fixture in the American comics market in the mid-'90s before becoming one of the most beloved artists in comics, with runs on titles like The Avengers and Superman. He reveled his diagnosis earlier this year, announcing his retirement and telling fans that his final published work would be a cover he did for an issue of Damage Control featuring Ant-Man and the Wasp.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four: First Teaser Released by Marvel
"Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?" Ryan North and Iban Coello's Fantastic Four #1, available today, begins with Marvel's first family spread across the country after a devastating event back home in New York. In the new teaser below, the hot-headed Johnny Storm flames on as the Human Torch, Sue and Reed Richards battle Doctor Doom's legion of Doombots as the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, and Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, protects his wife, Alicia Masters-Grimm. So whatever happened to the Fantastic Four — and when will the superhero team be back together?
ComicBook
New Netflix Drama Holds Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Every week Netflix debuts new programming on its streaming service but not all of them can say that they've premiered with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer's new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself can though, and still holds a perfect 100% rating on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are eleven reviews for the ten-episode YA series but all of them carry the "Fresh" tomato symbol next to them. Even the audience score for the series is at a near-perfect number with a 94% approval rating from viewers so far. Here's what the reviews are saying:
ComicBook
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Test Footage for At The Mountains of Madness Movie
As fans of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro know, one of his many passion projects that hasn't come to fruition is an adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story At The Mountains of Madness. The Hellboy and Nightmare Alley director has been trying to get the film off the ground for a long time, and now has offered fans just a taste of what might have been. Taking to Instagram. del Toro shared an early CGI test reel done by none other than Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic, showing off a scene from the movie and one of its bizarre monsters.
ComicBook
Wednesday: Opening Sequence for Addams Family Spinoff Released
Legendary filmmaker Tim Burton is reuniting with longtime collaborator and award-winning composer Danny Elfman for a new series on Netflix, spinning off of the classic Addams Family story. The new series is called Wednesday, and it stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role, leaving the next and heading off to Nevermore Academy. While the series is still a couple of weeks away, Netflix has unveiled the opening credits sequence, complete with new music from Elfman.
Comments / 0