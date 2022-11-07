ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGO

14 MLB free agents receive qualifying offers

Fourteen free agents received qualifying offers from their former teams Thursday as Major League Baseball free agency officially began and players were free to sign with any organization. Among those tendered the offer, which is for a one-year, $19.65 million contract in the 2023 season:. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron...
KGO

San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Dallas

San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to end a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Dallas Stars. Dallas is 8-4-1 overall and 4-1-0 at home. The Stars have a...
DALLAS, TX
KGO

Golden State hosts Cleveland after Curry's 47-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings. Golden State went 53-29 overall with a...
KGO

DC attorney general sues Washington Commanders, owner, NFL

The District of Columbia filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, team owner Daniel Snyder, the National Football League and the league commissioner Roger Goodell, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday. The defendants are being sued "for collusion to deceive residents of the District of Columbia about...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGO

Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Blues

San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop their four-game slide with a victory over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis has a 3-7-0 record overall and a 1-4-0 record...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

