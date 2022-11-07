Read full article on original website
José Altuve fan who beat cancer finally meets her Houston Astros hero after 33 hours in line
Liza Valverde preferred to wait outside a Pasadena Academy for more than a day to meet her hero. When she got the chance, a surprise was waiting for her.
KGO
14 MLB free agents receive qualifying offers
Fourteen free agents received qualifying offers from their former teams Thursday as Major League Baseball free agency officially began and players were free to sign with any organization. Among those tendered the offer, which is for a one-year, $19.65 million contract in the 2023 season:. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron...
WTWO/WAWV
Goldschmidt, Arenado named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Winners
Cardinals Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are among 20 Major League players to win the 2022 Silver Slugger Award.
Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and predictions
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (8-4) Friday at FedExForum. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Timberwolves have gotten off to a slow...
KGO
San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Dallas
San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to end a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Dallas Stars. Dallas is 8-4-1 overall and 4-1-0 at home. The Stars have a...
KGO
'That's fire': Unveiling the Golden State Warriors' women's suffrage-themed new City Edition jersey
Allison Hueman, the noted Oakland-based artist and muralist, could not believe the email she was reading in January 2021: Would you be interested in designing the City Edition uniform for the Golden State Warriors?. "Wait, are they really asking me to do this?" Hueman recalls thinking. "I remember having to...
KGO
Golden State hosts Cleveland after Curry's 47-point game
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings. Golden State went 53-29 overall with a...
KGO
DC attorney general sues Washington Commanders, owner, NFL
The District of Columbia filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, team owner Daniel Snyder, the National Football League and the league commissioner Roger Goodell, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday. The defendants are being sued "for collusion to deceive residents of the District of Columbia about...
KGO
Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Blues
San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop their four-game slide with a victory over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis has a 3-7-0 record overall and a 1-4-0 record...
