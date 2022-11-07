WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven police officer shot a man who they say had attacked a woman and drove his car toward police, the department said in a statement. Officers say they responded just before 4 a.m. Thursday to an apartment at Haven at Lake Deer on reports of a woman who had been strangled and pushed into a wall by 43-year-old Jason Pickles.

WINTER HAVEN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO