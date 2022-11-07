Read full article on original website
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Stolen 48′ Flatbed Trailer Out Of Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 48′ Aluminum Wilson flatbed trailer. The photos above show the trailer being pulled by a white semi-tractor which is the suspect’s vehicle. According to deputies, the theft occurred at 4:45 am
WCJB
MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Tampa: TPD
A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Zephyrhills Man Arrested on Charges of Making a Pipe Bomb
James John Hall, 34, Facing Up to 30 Years if Convicted
Winter Haven police shoot man accused of strangling woman, driving car toward officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven police officer shot a man who they say had attacked a woman and drove his car toward police, the department said in a statement. Officers say they responded just before 4 a.m. Thursday to an apartment at Haven at Lake Deer on reports of a woman who had been strangled and pushed into a wall by 43-year-old Jason Pickles.
Neighbors speak out after Pasco County man accused of making, selling homemade pipe bomb
8 On Your Side is hearing from neighbors of a man accused of making a pipe bomb. Authorities say the suspect unknowingly sold the pipe bomb to an undercover detective.
fox13news.com
Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said. Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.
Woman dies after friend runs over her while backing out of driveway in St. Petersburg, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman has died after being struck and backed over by a friend after being dropped off at a home Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police said. Police have identified the woman who died as Eileen O'Shea. The driver of the car arrived at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County felon arrested for leading Citrus County deputies on chase with stolen gun
A Lake County man was taken into custody for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Inverness, and tossing a stolen gun during the subsequent vehicle chase with local authorities. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Leesburg 21-year-old Justin Aaron Cook the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, under charges...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man arrested for burglarizing, attacking neighbor
A Crystal River man was jailed for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s house and attacking its homeowner with a weapon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 30-year-old Damen Michael Bolinger Saturday, Nov. 5, under a charge of burglary involving battery.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant
VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser
Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as homicide
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said officers are trying to find who shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning. Officers said they were called to a shooting on N 11th Street near E Seward Street. When they arrived, officers found a man in his mid-forties who had apparently been shot. Officers said they gave him emergency first aid until first responders with Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.
Winter Haven Police On Scene Of Officer-Involved Shooting At Apartment Complex
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this morning. According to police, no officers are injured and the suspect has non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 8 and 9
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 8. Frank Vincent Hoffmeister, 48, Inverness, arrested Nov. 8 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St. Officers
Florida man sentenced to 24 months in prison for 'racially-motivated' attack on Black driver
TAMPA, Fla. — The Department of Justice announced Tuesday the sentencing of a man who was found guilty of attacking a Black driver with his car back in 2021 in Seminole. Jordan Leahy, 29, was sentenced in federal court to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
Man dies after falling in front of oncoming car near Lakeland: sheriff’s office
A Lakeland man walking along a road in unincorporated Polk County was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.
