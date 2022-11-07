ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said. Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
VALRICO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser

Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said officers are trying to find who shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning. Officers said they were called to a shooting on N 11th Street near E Seward Street. When they arrived, officers found a man in his mid-forties who had apparently been shot. Officers said they gave him emergency first aid until first responders with Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 8 and 9

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 8. Frank Vincent Hoffmeister, 48, Inverness, arrested Nov. 8 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday

  TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St.  Officers
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy