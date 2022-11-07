Sean O’Malley calls for interim title fight with Marlon Vera after Aljamain Sterling reveals he’ll be out until June: “I’m ready to go in March”

Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
Chito Vera issues fiery response following latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo
Chito Vera has issued a fiery response following the latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, (20-7 MMA) most recently defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) in August of this year via knockout. The 29 year old bantamweight is currently sporting 4 wins in a row inside the Octagon.
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Michael Chandler knocks off Dustin Poirier, earns lightweight title shot
Will the real lightweight title contender please stand up?. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to the three-round slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, set for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'
SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring. Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
Israel Adesanya admits Alex Pereira has “bragging rights” but claims “I know something he doesn’t” ahead of UFC 281
Israel Adesanya is admitting that Alex Pereira has ‘bragging rights’, but claims he ‘knows something’ Alex doesn’t ahead of UFC 281. UFC 281 takes place this coming Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight main event will feature...
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
Sean O'Malley says ex-UFC champ Henry Cejudo hurt himself by retiring: 'He kind of shot himself in the foot'
Sean O'Malley thinks Henry Cejudo’s decision to retire backfired. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) hung up his gloves in May 2020 after he retained his UFC bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. However, he decided to come out of retirement two years later and O’Malley sees it as a negotiation ploy that failed.
Midnight Mania! UFC fighters react to Cain Velasquez being released on bail: ‘Welcome home’
It’s already been a long, hard legal battle for Cain Velasquez, and though that road is far from over, he’s finally scored a victory. Earlier today, news broke that Velasquez was finally eligible to be released on bail after previously being denied three times. He’s been in jail for eight months since allegedly shooting at alleged child molester Harry Goularte and instead striking his stepfather.
Anthony Joshua is set to link up with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr as the former champion ponders a change of trainer ahead of his 2023 comeback, after admitting his second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk has left him 'hurting'
Anthony Joshua is set to turn to Roy Jones Jr as the former champion weighs up a potential change of coaches ahead of his 2023 return. The two-time heavyweight champion was outclassed once again as he suffered a second-straight defeat to Ukrainian mastermind Oleksandr Usyk in August, with his next bout likely to be his first non-world title fight since 2015.
Daniel Cormier reveals he’s changed his tune regarding Jon Jones fighting at heavyweight: “My opinion of him has changed in this regard”
Daniel Cormier has provided his updated view on Jon Jones competing at heavyweight as he prepares for a return. For so long now, fans have been waiting for Jon Jones to return. His 205-pound days ended at the start of 2020 but at heavyweight, there are limitless possibilities for him.
Megan Anderson accuses former head coach James Krause and UFC reporter Laura Sanko of having an affair: “You should look at Sanko about that”
Former UFC women’s featherweight contender Megan Anderson has discussed her split from Glory MMA. The Australian has been out of the cage since her loss to Amanda Nunes in March 2021. Following that defeat, Anderson parted ways with the UFC. While many expected her to possibly head to PFL or Bellator, she instead stayed on the sidelines.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals she nearly ended retirement and returned to fighting: “I was about to call Dana”
Joanna Jedrzejczyk thought about ending her retirement less than six months after calling it a career. Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA following her KO loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June of this year in Singapore. Had Jedrzejczyk won, she likely would’ve gotten a title shot, but when she came up short, she put her gloves in the Octagon and announced she was done with the sport.
Conor McGregor claims he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time: “Add that to the rest of my accolades”
Conor McGregor is claiming he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time. Yes, the Irishman is in the news again, this time minus the ape face. The 34 year old, (22-6 MMA) fighter, turned actor, is putting himself out there on social media once again. It is...
Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier confesses he retired from MMA to late: “I should’ve stopped in ‘18”
UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier confessed that he may have overdone his mixed martial arts career by two years. Cormier ended his martial arts journey with one of the most credentialed résumés in the sport’s history. During the Lafayette-born’s eighteen-year career, he became a multiple-word champion across two weight divisions and was involved in numerous blockbuster fights.
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
Official UFC 282 poster ‘coming in hot’ for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’ PPV rematch on Dec. 10
Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will make his first 205-pound title defense against the man he stripped of the strap, Glover Teixeira, in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now...
Bus carrying Israel Adesanya involved in minor accident before UFC 281 press conference
The bus driving Israel Adesanya to the UFC 281 press conference was involved in a minor accident. According to the Brazilian outlet AGFight, the bus hit a fire hydrant en route to Madison Square Garden for the press conference. Although the bus was damaged in the accident, no one on the bus sustained injuries, according to the report. Along with Adesanya, it is reported that Alexander Volkanovski was also on the bus with Adesanya.
UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch
NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC champ Aljamain Sterling wants money fight, thinks Sean O'Malley might be the ticket
NEW YORK – UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is looking for a big payday, and has named who he thinks would best fit the bill. Fresh off the second defense of his title, Sterling is confident he will defeat anyone who the UFC decides is worthy of the next shot. Although he has already stated he doesn’t plan to return to action until mid-2023, he isn’t too concerned with who he may face next.
