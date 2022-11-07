Read full article on original website
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
WCVB
Double shooting in Nashua leaves two victims in critical condition, leads to SWAT response
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two victims were left in critical, but stable condition Thursday night after a double shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire. Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area of Pine Street, off of Kinsley Street, during the overnight hours, after officers were called to the area sometime before 9 p.m.
whdh.com
DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVDORCHESTER - A shooting in the middle of the afternoon in Dorchester has residents concerned about violence. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Paxton and Harvard Streets. The victim is a man in his 30's. He was pronounced dead at the scene.District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the time of day the shooting occurred is concerning. "Another brazen shooting in the middle of the day," Hayden said. "We simply have too many guns." Neighbor Rene Weathers said the neighborhood is usually quiet. She's worried about the violence as there is a youth...
Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
nbcboston.com
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
Suspect shot flares into dock, stabbed Boston officer with syringe, police say
Police say the suspect allegedly threw several objects at them, including uncapped syringes, one of which hit and stabbed an officer. Boston police arrested a South Boston man Saturday night after a bizarre incident during which he reportedly threw syringes at officers and set off flares on a dock. Boston...
nbcboston.com
After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
WMUR.com
Two people in critical condition after shooting in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said two people are in stable, but critical condition after being shot Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Kinsley Street. When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Boston area hospital, police said.
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
whdh.com
Police: Pregnant woman, infant among those injured in Bourne crash with suspected DUI driver
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman, a man, and an 11-month old infant were rushed to the hospital Thursday following a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in Bourne, police said. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Shore Road near the Oakland Grove Cemetery around 12:46...
Woman arrested for antisemitic note at Brown RISD Hillel
Tanyalee Lugo was arraigned Wednesday on disorderly conduct charges, according to Providence Police.
Providence man found guilty in kidnap killing appeals conviction
Louis Coleman was sentenced to life in the kidnapping and killing of Jassy Correia. On Thursday he filed an appeal.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber Killed in the Line of Duty 112 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber who was killed in the line of duty 112 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 10, 1910, Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber, the first superior office to be killed in the line of duty was shot and killed at the District Attorney’s Office at Ashburton Place and Somerset Street. While waiting to present the case to the District Attorney involving the suspect who was accused of sexual assault on a minor, the suspect opened fire, mortally wounding Sergeant Schlehuber who died on his way to the hospital. The suspect was convicted of second-degree murder and in 1919, he was transferred to Bridgewater State Mental Hospital.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
whdh.com
Local doctor thankful after Allston pawn shop recovers sentimental stolen necklace
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor is thanking the owner of an Allston pawn shop after his quick thinking led to the recovery of a sentimental necklace that had been stolen and he feared he would never see again. In the hopes of recovering the necklace, which he said...
whdh.com
Man arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting as city leaders boost police presence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police announced an arrest Monday in connection with one of several shootings in the city Sunday night. Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs
A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
