Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide

As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

SWAT team called to Nashua, NH shooting that left 2 critically injured

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double-shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire on Thursday night that prompted officials to call in a SWAT team and left two people hospitalized in critical condition, officials said. Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area of Pine Street, off of Kinsley...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVDORCHESTER - A shooting in the middle of the afternoon in Dorchester has residents concerned about violence. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Paxton and Harvard Streets. The victim is a man in his 30's. He was pronounced dead at the scene.District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the time of day the shooting occurred is concerning. "Another brazen shooting in the middle of the day," Hayden said. "We simply have too many guns." Neighbor Rene Weathers said the neighborhood is usually quiet. She's worried about the violence as there is a youth...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester

After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Two people in critical condition after shooting in Nashua, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said two people are in stable, but critical condition after being shot Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Kinsley Street. When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Boston area hospital, police said.
NASHUA, NH
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber Killed in the Line of Duty 112 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber who was killed in the line of duty 112 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 10, 1910, Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber, the first superior office to be killed in the line of duty was shot and killed at the District Attorney’s Office at Ashburton Place and Somerset Street. While waiting to present the case to the District Attorney involving the suspect who was accused of sexual assault on a minor, the suspect opened fire, mortally wounding Sergeant Schlehuber who died on his way to the hospital. The suspect was convicted of second-degree murder and in 1919, he was transferred to Bridgewater State Mental Hospital.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs

Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs

A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA

