BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber who was killed in the line of duty 112 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 10, 1910, Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber, the first superior office to be killed in the line of duty was shot and killed at the District Attorney’s Office at Ashburton Place and Somerset Street. While waiting to present the case to the District Attorney involving the suspect who was accused of sexual assault on a minor, the suspect opened fire, mortally wounding Sergeant Schlehuber who died on his way to the hospital. The suspect was convicted of second-degree murder and in 1919, he was transferred to Bridgewater State Mental Hospital.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO