FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Trump news – live: Trump claims he sent FBI to save DeSantis in 2018 in bizarre Truth Social rant
Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate.In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018, he single-handedly saved Mr DeSantis’s first gubernatorial campaign – and that he dispatched the FBI and US Attorneys to protect the governor from defeat in the face of supposed electoral fraud in key counties. There is no evidence that his story is true.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts have turned on Mr...
Dem mayor sued after interrupting citizens, talking over constituents in city council meeting
A rights advocacy group has announced a lawsuit against Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens and the city of Eastpointe for allegedly denying the First Amendment rights of residents.
News brief: Georgia runoff, GOP's 'red wave' is stopped, Russia to leave Kherson
U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia head to a December runoff. Democrats avoided a "red wave" in the midterm elections. Russia says it's withdrawing from a key port city, but Ukraine is skeptical. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For a second straight time, control of the U.S. Senate may come down to a...
Maine Gov. Janet Mills wins second term, defeating former GOP Gov. Paul LePage
AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills secured a second term by defeating former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, according to a race call by the Associated Press. LePage was her longtime antagonist who had vowed to challenge her before he left office in 2019. Mills repeatedly clashed with LePage while he was governor and she was state attorney general.
Control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance as midterm results are counted
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey about the midterm election results, and the future of the Democratic party. Two days after the voting ended, we still do not know who will control the United States Senate. Democrats in Pennsylvania flipped a seat to their side. Vote counting continues in Nevada and Arizona, and a runoff is coming in Georgia. So this is almost like a sports playoff series. Whichever party wins two of those three - Nevada, Arizona, Georgia - gets a Senate majority. Republicans, overall, did worse than expected and worse than the party out of power normally does in a midterm election, yet the chambers are so closely divided, they may still capture the House or the Senate. And that is the state of play, as Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey joins us. Senator, welcome back.
In a post-midterm world, can you govern a divided nation?
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Jim Messina, former President Obama's White House deputy chief of staff, and Republican strategist Ron Bonjean on how to govern a divided country after the midterms. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Election results are still rolling in, and we don't yet know who will control Congress for...
Police investigate hateful message targeting congressional candidate on election night
Police are investigating a hate crime involving rope nooses that targeted New Jersey congressional candidate Tim Alexander on election night.
Biden assesses midterm results — even as some key races remain undecided
In his first formal news conference since January, President Biden laid out his legislative agenda for the next two years and teased a 2024 reelection run. Republicans may yet take charge of one or both houses of Congress. But to President Biden, the relatively small change amounts to a vindication.
Georgia will hold a runoff between U.S. Senate candidates Warnock and Walker
Neither U.S. Senate candidate got enough votes to win the election outright. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will face each other in a runoff in December. For a second straight time, control of the U.S. Senate may come down to a second round of voting in Georgia. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
What the midterms mean for Biden's policies, his White House and 2024
The 2022 midterm elections were neither a mandate for Republicans nor a rejection of President Biden. Still, the GOP is poised to take control of the House, and that means a divided government is likely coming back to Washington. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid reports on what the midterms mean for Biden.
As vote counting continues, both chambers of Congress remain too close to call
As votes continue to be counted, it's too early to know which party will control either chamber of Congress. So far, results have not provided Republicans with major gains in the House. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. With results still coming in, control of both chambers of Congress remain undetermined. A December...
The fate of the senate could be determined by elections in Arizona and Nevada
Well, it's looking like control of the U.S. Senate is going to come down to three very close races in three states. Georgia's Senate race will go to a runoff next month. And so for now, all eyes are on Arizona and Nevada, where the results are still being counted. We've got reporters out in the southwest - NPR's Deepa Shivaram in Las Vegas, Nev., and NPR's Ximena Bustillo in Phoenix, Ariz. Hey to both of you.
Voting was largely uneventful despite fears of intimidation and conspiracies
Now, this election turned a lot of focus on the process of voting itself, and NPR's Miles Parks covers voting. He's in our studios. Good morning. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey. Good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: In a way, this is reassuring. There were so many fears of voter intimidation and threats,...
Republicans were expecting a landslide victory, but that didn't happen
Some candidates linked to former President Trump went down in flames on Tuesday. Others are struggling, as the votes are still being counted, and some Republicans have lost no time in assigning blame. Jonah Goldberg is here. He is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and a regular guest on this program. Welcome back.
How Florida, a one-time swing state, turned red
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney about how Florida, the nation's one-time biggest swing state, has turned redder this midterm season. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. Let's turn now to the whole of Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis was reelected by a margin of nearly 20...
Maxwell Alejandro Frost becomes the first Gen Z member of Congress
Audio will be available later today. NPR takes a look at Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the first Gen Z member elected to Congress.
Latino voters helped Democrats stave off red wave, says strategist
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha about how Latinos voted in the midterms. Going into this midterm election, some Democratic analysts were worried that Latino voters were moving towards the Republican Party. Latino voters are politically varied, but historically they have largely supported Democrats. That support has been on the decline. Last month, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that among voters who identify as Hispanic, support for Democrats was down 13 points from 2018. That had some strategists concerned that Republicans were making inroads with the fastest growing portion of the U.S. electorate. Here to tell us about where Latino voters landed in this year's midterms is Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha. He joined us last month to explain the challenges his party faced courting Latino voters this election season. Hello, Chuck.
Several state ballot measures resulted in victories for abortion rights supporters
Voters generally favored abortion rights in abortion-related ballot initiatives this year. That could have implications for both policy and strategy. Abortion rights supporters had a successful run of ballot measures this year. In states where voters were asked to weigh in directly, they supported measures protecting abortion rights and rejected those that could threaten those rights. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon covers abortion rights policy and joins us now. Good morning, Sarah.
Candidates and political action committees spent nearly $17 billion on midterms
The 2022 election is the most expensive midterm election yet. Candidates and political action committees spent nearly $17 billion on state and federal campaigns. That's according to data compiled by OpenSecrets, which is a nonpartisan research group that tracks money in politics. Ciara Torres-Spelliscy is a fellow at the Brennan Center and an expert in campaign finance and election law. Welcome to the program.
Struggle for gender equality in Iran began generations before the latest protests
For nearly two months, Iranians have been protesting following the death of a woman in the custody of Iran's morality police. She was detained for allegedly wearing her hijab inappropriately. And her name was Mahsa Amini. She's also known by her Kurdish name, Jina Amini. She's from Iran's Kurdish minority, which has historically faced state repression. Now, the symbol of the protests following her death has often been the hijab, but the story goes much deeper than that. Today Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei from NPR's history podcast Throughline explore how women's long history of political activism in Iran is also part of the Iranian people's fight for self-determination.
