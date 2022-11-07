ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steven Sims ready, eager for bigger role in Steelers offense after trade of Chase Claypool

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDF33_0j2BNg6V00
Shown during the Oct. 30 game at the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims is taking over as the top slot receiver during practice as the Steelers look to replace the traded Chase Claypool.

Steven Sims is well aware that there are certainly many who follow the Pittsburgh Steelers who believe he is ill-equipped to fill the void in the offense created by the trade of Chase Claypool.

That’s OK. It isn’t the first time Sims has heard people doubt his abilities.

“Middle school,” Sims said after practice Monday. “Honestly I remember my middle school coach telling me I would never be anything.”

Sims this week is repping as the Steelers’ slot receiver. Sims confirmed Monday that he and Gunner Olszewski have been taking over that position vacated when Claypool was sent to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

“I see myself getting in there, running more routes that I have been running and still doing the same gadget things motioning, things like that, jet sweeps,” Sims said. “Just looking to build on that.

“Me and Gunner, we give a different style, both of us, playing in the slot,” Sims added moments later, “so I guess the trust in that (is what the coaches seek), just the different versatility we all bring to the slot, much as we hate to see Chase go.”

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound Sims was a mid-range recruit to Kansas and undrafted entering the NFL. He had 63 catches in 28 games over two seasons for Washington and then spent last season on the Steelers’ practice squad. Sims was a Sunday inactive the first four games of this season until coach Mike Tomlin turned to him to replace Olszewski, who had fumbled twice in the return game.

Since, though, Sims has suffered eye and hamstring injuries. Finally, in the Steelers’ most recent game Oct. 30, Sims played 11 snaps on offense and had three targets and two carries, in addition to his return duties.

“I have done everything that they asked me to do,” Sims said. “When I get in, I make explosive plays. And I guess (coaches) like that.”

Besides Sims and Olszewski (who has nine catches in 44 career games), the only other receiver on the active roster after assured starters Diontae Johnson and George Pickens is special-teams specialist Miles Boykin. Cody White is on the practice squad.

The Steelers presumably will upgrade the WR position over the offseason, but Sims will get a shot over the second half of this season to show he belongs as part of the organization’s future.

“It’s just my journey,” Sims said. “Since I was a young guy, always been kind of an underdog story so that’s just my approach — to work and wait my turn, in a sense. It’s normal to me, just always being counted out, underdog, small guy, blasé, blasé, I just work and show.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign K Matthew Wright Off Chiefs Practice Squad

That’s an indication Steelers starting K Chris Boswell probably isn’t healthy enough to play this week. Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp. He signed a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Steelers activate S Damontae Kazee, place PK Chris Boswell on injured reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the clock Thursday and activated veteran safety Damontae Kazee from injured reserve. Kazee spent the first nine weeks of the season on injured reserve with a forearm/wrist injury that he sustained in the final preseason game. Kazee was designated to return three weeks ago, and if the Steelers had not activated him Thursday, he would have been forced to spend the rest of the season on IR.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Changes Steelers Will Actually Make This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep talking about changes, but so far, outside of the quarterback, there have been little. Well, with the trade of Chase Claypool and the bye week behind them, it finally feels like something could be stirred up in Week 10. Head coach Mike Tomlin alluded to one change, but there are more coming, and across both sides of the football.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Saints-Steelers, pick

The New Orleans Saints head to Pennsylvania to match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. The Saints are fresh off a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, while the Steelers are rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kearney Hub

Steelers optimistic Watt will return Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy